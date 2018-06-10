ANGELS IN AMERICA's Andrew Garfield Wins 2018 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Andrew Garfield has won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for ANGELS IN AMERICA.

Andrew Garfield is an Academy Award-nominated actor who captivates global audiences with his transformative performances spanning feature films and notable theatre productions. He continues to evolve his body of work in powerful roles and compelling narratives.

Garfield made his Broadway debut in 2012 in the revival of Arthur Miller's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Death Of A Salesman, opposite Phillip Seymour-Hoffman and directed by Mike Nichols. His portrayal of Biff Loman earned him a Tony nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Play.

Film credits include Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which combined grossed over 1.5 billion at the box-office; Ramin Bahrani's 99 Homes opposite Michael Shannon and Laura Dern; David Fincher's The Social Network, for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor; Mark Romanek's Never Let Me Go opposite Keira Knightley and Carey Mulligan; Terry Gilliam's The Imaginarium Of Dr. Parnassus; Spike Jonze's robot love story I'm Here; Robert Redford's Lions For Lambs; Julian Jarrold's Red Riding Trilogy - 1974; and John Crowley's Boy A, for which he earned BAFTA's Best Actor Award in 2008.

A quarter-century after stunning the theater world, one of the greatest theatrical journeys of our time returns to Broadway in an acclaimed new production from the National Theatre. As politically incendiary as any play in the American canon, Angels in America also manages to be, at turns, hilariously irreverent and heartbreakingly humane. It is also astonishingly relevant, speaking every bit as urgently to our anxious times as it did when it first premiered.

Tackling Reaganism, McCarthyism, immigration, religion, climate change, and AIDS against the backdrop of New York City in the mid-1980's, no contemporary drama has succeeded so indisputably with so ambitious a scope.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You