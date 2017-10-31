ANASTASIA Cast Members Set For Broadway Sessions This Week



BROADWAY SESSIONS is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway guest each week. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida and Footloose) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano. This Thursday night, November 2nd, Broadway Sessions welcomes cast members from the hit musical Anastasia.

Anastasia cast members scheduled to perform include Lauren Blackman, Zach Adkins, Molly Rushing, Sissy Bell, Kathryn Boswell, Kristen Smith Davis, Ian Knauer, Shina Morris Fisher and more-The evening will also feature a special performance by vocalists Matt Lynn and Rachel MulcahyReservations are strongly recommended and can be made online www.broadwaysessions.net

Broadway Sessions takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Café located at 407 west 42nd street (corner of 42nd street and 9th avenue).

Reservations strongly recommended at www.bencameron.nyc Doors open at 10pm for pre show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 advance/ $15 at door cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Broadway Sessions is proud of it's collaboration with BroadwayWorld.com which offers an exclusive look at Broadway Sessions every Monday. Past performances can be viewed on Broadway Sessions YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/bwaysessions. www.BroadwaySessions.net.

Related Articles