AN EVENING WITH LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Comes To The Paley Center March 4

The Paley Center for Media today announced the latest selection for the Spring 2020 PaleyLive NY season: Live at the Paley Center: An Evening with Live with Kelly and Ryan. The program will take place at the Paley Center's New York location on Wednesday, March 4 at 7:00 pm., and will feature a panel discussion with hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, and "Live" executive producer Michael Gelman.

"Kelly and Ryan have become a morning staple in millions of American households and we're thrilled to welcome them to the Paley Center for the first time," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "Year after year PaleyLive programs continue to feature the most exciting names in television and we're thrilled to welcome this latest addition."

"We're honored that the Paley Center has chosen to showcase 'Live' and recognize the show for its success and the talents of our great team," noted Michael Gelman. "The Paley Center is a terrific organization, and we're looking forward to a fun evening."

Since uniting in 2017, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest have been delighting viewers with their charm, humor, and wit. The pair's unbeatable chemistry has won the hearts of millions of Americans, making Live with Kelly and Ryan one of the most popular television talk shows in history. The Paley Center is honored to welcome this Daytime Emmy-winning team for an onstage conversation accompanied by highlights of some of their best on-screen moments.

PaleyLive programs offer audiences the rare opportunity to engage in lively discussions in an intimate setting at The Paley Center for Media in New York. PaleyLive not only expands society's understanding of the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, but also educates and entertains the public.

Tickets go on sale to Paley Patron, Fellow, and Supporting Members starting January 30 at noon; Individual Members January 31 at noon; and to the general public February 1 at noon. The general public is strongly encouraged to sign up for Paley Center Membership as PaleyLive programs often sell out during the Member purchase period. For more information on tickets and other benefits of Paley Membership, please visit paleycenter.org.





