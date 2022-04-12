¡AMERICANO! Pauses Performances Until April 18, Due To COVID-19; Opening Night Rescheduled To May 1

Due to a limited number of COVID-19 cases detected in the company, ¡Americano! will pause performances this week and resume Monday, April 18. Opening night is rescheduled to Sunday, May 1 at 7PM.

¡Americano!, a new American musical, will play a limited engagement through June 19 at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street.) Tickets are now on sale at Telecharge.com, (212) 239-6200.

Ticket holders for cancelled performance should return to their point of purchase to exchange tickets for another performance or request a refund.

The original opening night, April 21, will become a Special Audience Celebration and VIP Reception for the ¡Americano! company and invited guests. Executive producer, Chicanos Por La Causa, the most recognized and trusted provider of services to Latinos in Arizona, will announce a scholarship initiative at the event.

¡Americano! is the true story - the life, the challenges, and the trials - of Tony Valdovinos, a DREAMer brought to America by his parents when he was two years old. Inspired by 9/11, on his 18th birthday Tony walked into a Marine Corps recruitment office to enlist, only to discover his parents hadn't told him he was an undocumented immigrant. But Tony did not give up on his dream to serve the only country he had ever known. Instead, he discovered alternatively powerful ways to serve and inspire by combating voter suppression and galvanizing a community to fight for representation in government.

¡Americano! casts a deeply human light on what it means to be a DREAMer, at a time when America's ongoing debates over immigration and disenfranchisement continue. ¡Americano! premiered at Arizona's The Phoenix Theatre Company in 2020.

¡Americano! features an original score by acclaimed singer-songwriter Carrie Rodriguez ("Lola," named as one of NPR's top 50 albums of the year), a book by Michael Barnard (Producing Artistic Director, Phoenix Theatre Company), Jonathan Rosenberg, and Fernanda Santos (award winning author, The Fire Line: The Story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots), and additional lyrics by Barnard and Rosenberg. Michael Barnard also serves as the director. ¡Americano! was conceived and is presented by Quixote Productions (Jason Rose, Lead Producer) in association with Chicanos Por La Causa (Executive Producer).

"Thousands of diverse audience members have experienced our groundbreaking show since we began performances. I believe this show has the ability to change lives," said producer Rose.

¡Americano! features Sean Ewing (West Side Story and Amazing Grace on Broadway; The Visitor at The Public) portrays Valdovinos, leading a near-entirely Latino company including Legna Cedillo, Yassmin Alers, Johanna Carlisle-Zepeda, Joseph Paul Cavazos, Lucas Coatney, Devin Cortez, Juan Luis Espinal, Justin Figueroa, Rubén Flores, Megan Elyse Fulmer, Henry Julián Gendron, Anne-Lise Koyabe, Alessandro J. Lopez, Edgar Lopez, Carolina Miranda, Alex Paez, Ryan Reyes, Lannie Rubio, Nicole Paloma Sarro, Robbie Serrano, Maria Cristina Posada Slye and Pablo Torres.

¡Americano!, developed in association with Amas Musical Theatre (Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer), features choreography by Sergio Mejia; orchestrations & arrangements by Sergio Mendoza (a member of the Grammy Award winning band Calexico); music direction & vocal arrangements by Jonathan Ivie; scenic design by Robert Andrew Kovach; costume design by Adriana Diaz; lighting design by Jamie Roderick; sound design by Kevin Heard; and hair & make-up design by Krystal Balleza. Two-time Tony Award winning producer Ken Davenport is Executive Consultant.

¡Americano! is co-produced by Sayu Bhojwani, David Tedesco, Lynn Londen, George Weisz and Keith Mishkin. Ryan Duncan-Ayala, Donna Trinkoff, Amas Musical Theatre and Sarah Bentley serve as Associate Producers. General management is by Visceral Entertainment. Production Management is by Tinc Productions. Chris Zaccardi is the production stage manager. Advertising and marketing is by The Pekoe Group. Casting is by Michael Cassara, CSA.

The original ¡Americano! concept album is available on streaming sites including Amazon Music, Apple Music and Spotify. On the album, nine of the more than 20 songs from the musical are performed by ¡Americano! composer/lyricist Carrie Rodriguez, and the musical's orchestrator and arranger, Sergio Mendoza and his band Orkesta Mendoza.

¡Americano! will play a limited engagement through June 19, at New World Stages, Stage 3 (340 West 50th Street.) Opening night is May 1 at 7PM. Performances are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday at 7PM, Friday and Saturday at 8PM, with matinees Saturday and Sunday at 2PM. Tickets are $49 - $99. Premium seating is available. Tickets are now on sale at Telecharge.com, (212) 239-6200. For further information visit AmericanoTheMusical.com.