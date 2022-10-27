ALMOST FAMOUS to Perform on THE TONIGHT SHOW Next Week

Click Here for More on ALMOST FAMOUS

The cast of Almost Famous will perform on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, November 1.

The episode will also feature an interview with Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Cameron Crowe, who wrote the book and co-wrote the lyrics for the new musical based on his film of the same name.

The performance will mark the production's first televised performance.

Almost Famous is now in previews on Broadway with an official opening on Thursday, November 3 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 W 45th St).

The musical also features music and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize Award winner Tom Kitt, direction by Tony and Olivier Award nominee Jeremy Herrin, and choreography by Sarah O'Gleby.

The production will star Chris Wood, Tony Award nominee Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti, and introducing Casey Likes.

The company will also include Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Jakeim Hart, Van Hughes, Jana Djenne Jackson, Claire Kwon, Katie Ladner, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, Alisa Melendez, Kevin Trinio Perdido, Andrew Poston, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters, and Matthew C. Yee.

The year is 1973 and it's all happening. Led Zeppelin is king, Richard Nixon is President, and idealistic 15-year-old William Miller is an aspiring music journalist.

When Rolling Stone magazine hires him to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship, and his integrity as a writer collide. Almost Famous is a spirited tale of fandom, family, and the unforgettable characters you'll meet along the way. Turn it up!

The design team for Almost Famous will include two-time Tony Award® and Emmy Award® winner Derek McLane (scenic and projection design), two-time Tony Award® winner David Zinn (costume design), seven-time Tony Award® winner Natasha Katz (lighting design), Tony Award® winner Peter Hylenski (sound design), Tom Kitt (orchestrations & arrangements), Bryan Perri (music direction), AnnMarie Milazzo (vocal design), Luc Verschueren (hair, wig, and makeup designer), Lorenzo Pisoni (physical movement coordinator), Jim Carnahan (casting director), Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Jillian Robbins, Devin Keudell (executive producers), and Bespoke Theatricals (general management).

Tickets for Almost Famous on Broadway are currently on-sale.