ALMOST FAMOUS Musical is Headed to Broadway This Fall, Starring Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, and More!

Producers Lia Vollack and Michael Cassel Group announced today that Almost Famous, the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy AwardÂ® and Grammy AwardÂ® winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, will open on Broadway this fall.

Directed by Tony AwardÂ® and Olivier Award nominee Jeremy Herrin, featuring original music and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize AwardÂ® winner Tom Kitt, and choreography by Sarah O'Gleby, the production will begin previews on Tuesday, September 13 ahead of an official opening on Tuesday, October 11 at a Shubert theater to be announced.

Tickets for Almost Famous on Broadway will go on-sale this morning, June 2 at 10am ET via telecharge.com or by calling 800 447 7400.

The production will star Chris Wood, Tony AwardÂ® nominee Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling and introducing Casey Likes. The company will also include Rob Colletti, Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Jakeim Hart, Van Hughes, Jana Djenne Jackson, Katie Ladner, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, Alisa Melendez, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters, and Matthew C. Yee.

Sony Masterworks Broadway will release the Original Broadway Cast Album of Almost Famous this fall. Listen to the first track "Everybody's Coming Together" below:

In a statement, Cameron Crowe said, "Broadway fans and rock fans have so much in common. We obsess over the music, we pore over every possible recording we find, and we treasure those moments when an artist stands on a stage, opens their heart in that most personal way, and creates real magic. Suddenly everything seems possible. Almost Famous has always been about the power of that connection: hearing a piece of music for the first time, looking into a person's eyes and feeling the electricity, finding your tribe. The line 'it's all happening' has always been so key to the show, and now that we're heading to Broadway, it's finally come true. It actually is... all happening."

The year is 1973 and it's all happening. Led Zeppelin is king, Richard Nixon is President, and idealistic 15-year-old William Miller is an aspiring music journalist. When Rolling Stone magazine hires him to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship, and his integrity as a writer collide. Almost Famous is about a young man finding his place in the world and the indelible characters he meets along the way. It's a celebration of community, family, fandom and the power of music.

The design team for Almost Famous will include two-time Tony AwardÂ® and Emmy AwardÂ® winner Derek McLane (scenic design), two-time Tony AwardÂ® winner David Zinn (costume design), six-time Tony AwardÂ® winner Natasha Katz (lighting design), Tony AwardÂ® winner Peter Hylenski (sound design), Tom Kitt (orchestrations & arrangements), Bryan Perri (music direction), AnnMarie Milazzo (vocal design), Luc Verschueren (hair, wig, and makeup designer), Lorenzo Pisoni (physical movement coordinator), Jim Carnahan (casting director), Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Jillian Robbins, Devin Keudell (executive producers), and Bespoke Theatricals (general management). Due to scheduling conflicts, Lorin Latarro has departed the production and will be credited with Additional Choreography for her remaining contributions.