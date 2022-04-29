ALMOST FAMOUS Musical Will Arrive on Broadway in 2022

It's all happening! The new musical Almost Famous will arrive on Broadway later this year, according to the show's official website. An exact timeline has not yet been announced.

The show, which premiered in San Diego in 2019, was previously rumored to arrive on Broadway in Fall 2020.

It's all happening... San Diego, 1973. Led Zeppelin is king, Richard Nixon is President, and idealistic 15 year-old William Miller is an aspiring music journalist. When Rolling Stone magazine hires him to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship, and his integrity as a writer collide. Written by Academy Award® winner Cameron Crowe based on his iconic film, Almost Famous is about a young man finding his place in the world and the indelible characters he meets along the way.

Almost Famous, which opened the 2019-2020 Season at The Old Globe (Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein and Managing Director Timothy J. Shields), features a book by Crowe based on his Academy Award-winning screenplay, music by Pulitzer Prize® and Tony Award® winner Tom Kitt, lyrics by Tom Kitt and Cameron Crowe, and direction by Jeremy Herrin. Performances ran from September 13 - October 27, 2019.

The San Diego cast included Matt Bittner as Larry Fellows, Chad Burris as Vic Nunez, Gerard Canonico as Dick Roswell, Julia Cassandra as Estrella, Rob Colletti as Lester Bangs, Brandon Contreras as Silent Ed Vallencourt, Colin Donnell as Russell Hammond, Drew Gehling as Jeff Bebe, Sam Gravitte as Dennis Hope, Van Hughes as David Felton, Katie Ladner as Sapphire, Anika Larsen as Elaine Miller, Storm Lever as Polexia, Casey Likes as William Miller, Solea Pfeiffer as Penny Lane, Emily Schultheis as Anita Miller, Daniel Sovich as Darryl, Libby Winters as Leslie, Matthew C. Yee as Ben Fong-Torres, and swings Danny Lindgren and Alisa Melendez.