ALJA & Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture to Present OG BURN, A Tribute To, Un Homenaje a Eddie Bobè

The Afro Latin Jazz Alliance (ALJA) and Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture will present OG Burn, A Tribute To, Un Homenaje a Eddie Bobè to commemorate the life and music of master percussionist Eddie Bobè on Friday, March 18, 2022 & Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Multi-GRAMMY Award-winner Arturo O'Farrill and the 18-piece Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra perform an exhilarating night of music with renowned pianist/composer Michele Rosewoman guest-curating the festivities. Performing alongside O'Farrill and his acclaimed big band are featured special guest percussion legends Roman Diaz (Percussion/Vocals), Felix Sanabria (Percussion), Gene Golden (Percussion), vocalists Abraham Rodriguez (Percussion/Vocals) and Hector "Papote" Jimenez as well as Jay Rodriguez (saxophone). Expect a raucous, joyful celebration of rumba, bata, guaguanco and every manner of groove that Bobè was a poet of. Repertoire will spotlight compositions from Michele Rosewoman, Arturo O'Farrill, Chico O'Farrill as well as Bobè himself, including classics from his album, Central Park Rumba.

"Eddie Bobè was an inspired creative force and master of folkloric percussion and vocal traditions of the African Diaspora," says Guest Curator Michele Rosewoman. "Bobè was a foundational figure in the New York world of percussionists. His old school knowledge and respect combined with his experimental and unique ideas were crucial to both the retention and expansion of these musical and cultural expressions - traditions and knowledge that can never die, because of committed guardians like Bobé."

On Friday, March 18th, a Pre-Show Discussion will be moderated by Dr. C. Daniel Dawson and will include Rosewoman, O'Farrill, Jay Rodriguez, Chris Theberge, and Félix Sanabria. A notable NYC percussionist, entrepreneur and producer, Theberge will share music and video footage surrounding the forthcoming album, Descendientes del Ritmo ("Back to the Root"), which was produced by Eddie Bobè and will now be dedicated to him and is set for release this spring. Descendientes del Ritmo connects traditional Yoruba Bata drumming and its descendants in Cuba. More Information on OG Burn, A Tribute to, Un Homenaje a Eddie Bobè and additional ALJA 2022 programming can be found at afrolatinjazz.org.

About Afro Latin Jazz Alliance:

The non-profit Afro Latin Jazz Alliance (ALJA) was established by Arturo O'Farrill in 2007 to promote Afro Latin Jazz through a comprehensive array of performance and education programs. ALJA's mission is to perform, educate about, and preserve the music of all of the Americas, emanating from African and indigenous roots, through the entry point of jazz. ALJA embraces its mission with a commitment to social justice, equity, inclusion, and the equality of all cultures worldwide. ALJA produces the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra's annual performance season in New York, and maintains a weekly engagement for the Orchestra at the famed jazz club Birdland. The Alliance also maintains a world-class collection of Latin jazz musical scores and recordings. ALJA's education programs include the Afro Latin Jazz Academy of Music (ALJAM), an in-school residency program serving public schools citywide with instrumental and ensemble instruction, the pre-professional youth orchestra; the Fat Afro Latin Jazz Cats, which prepares the next generation of musicians, and the Global Rhythms in Our Tribe (G.R.I.O.T.); a community music program that engages underserved youth in anti-violence activities. The Afro Latin Jazz Alliance maintains administrative offices in Harlem.

About Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture:

An integral part of Hostos Community College / CUNY since 1982, the Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture includes two state-of- the-art theaters of 900 and 367 seats each, a black box experimental theater, and a museum-grade art gallery. The Center is a resource for students and faculty in addition to serving the cultural needs of South Bronx residents and neighboring communities. Recognized nationally as a leader in Latin and African-based programming, the performing and visual arts forums celebrate and cultivate the diverse cultural heritages of the Hostos Center's audiences. Nearly 60,000 partake in the programs each year. The Center is dedicated to the development of emerging artists and the creation of new work.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Featuring Arturo O'Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Guest Curator Michele Rosewoman

8:00 PM, Friday, March 18 & Saturday, March 19, 2022

Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture

PURCHASE TICKETS

Pre-Sale | Orch: $40, $30, Mezz: $20 | Seniors (65+): $35, $25 | Students: $5

At the Door | Orch: $45, $35, Mezz: $25 | Seniors (65+): $40, $30 | Students: $5

Tickets can be purchased by phone: 718.518.4455 (M-F, 9am-5pm),

Hostos Box Office (450 Grand Concourse @ 149th St., Bronx), or Online