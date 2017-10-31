ALADDIN's Telly Leung to Make Norwalk Debut This December

Broadway and television star Telly Leung (Allegiance, Godspell, Rent, Fox TV's "Glee") will be performing a special, one-night-only concert at The Wall Street Theater (71 Wall Street; Norwalk, CT 06850) on Monday, December 11 at 7:30 PM, his night off from his star turn in the title role of Disney's Aladdin on Broadway.

Audiences can expect an eclectic evening of Broadway classics and songs from his two solo albums - "I'll Cover You" and "Songs For You" - featuring new and innovative musical twists on classic songs by Stephen Sondheim, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Alan Menken, Billy Joel, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, and more!

The band, comprised of some of Broadway's best musicians, will be led by Gary Adler (Avenue Q, Alterboyz) - and a few of Telly's friends from Broadway may even join in on the fun as special guest performers.

Telly Leung - who was named one of the Out 100 and "Faces To Watch" by The Los Angeles Times - made his Broadway debut in the 2002 revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Flower Drum Song opposite Lea Salonga, followed by the Roundabout Theater Company revival of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Pacific Overtures. Telly starred in the final Broadway cast of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Rent, which was filmed for DVD release. In the 2011 revival of Godspell, his version of "All Good Gifts" was praised as "magnificent" by New York Magazine, "superb" by The Philadelphia Inquirer, and "a standout" by Bloomberg News.

On Fox TV's "Glee," Leung was featured as a member of the Dalton Academy Warblers opposite Darren Criss. When he recreated his portrayal of "Angel" in Rent at the Hollywood Bowl - directed by Neil Patrick Harris - he was called "vibrant" by the Los Angeles Times, "stunning" by the Orange County Register and praised for his "sweet, clear tenor" by Variety. Telly also originated the role of Boq in the Chicago production of the smash hit Wicked and has performed in concert and shows at venues such as Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, the Hippodrome in London, Birdland Jazz Club and 54 Below in New York, Paper Mill Playhouse, Philadelphia Theater Company, Ford's Theater, and more. For more information, visit www.TellyLeung.com.

Telly Leung will debut at the Wall Street Theater (71 Wall Street; Norwalk, CT 06850) on Monday, December 11 at 7:30 PM. Doors open at 6:30 PM. Tickets, which range from $10 to $50, are available HERE.

