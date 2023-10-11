ALADDIN North American Tour Celebrates One-Year Anniversary Next Week

As the new North American tour of Disney's Aladdin will celebrate its one-year anniversary on Monday, October 16, the hit Broadway musical comedy's worldwide success continues with its 11th and 12th productions opening during the next year. A UK tour will launch in November 2023 and a new production in Seoul, South Korea will begin in Fall 2024, joining current productions playing on Broadway, on tour across North America, as well as in Japan and Spain. Since 2014, 10 global productions of Aladdin have played on four continents and have welcomed nearly 20 million people.

The Aladdin North American tour is also pleased to announce that two new principal cast members will join the company next week in Milwaukee, WI at the Marcus Performing Arts Center, where the tour will play a one-week engagement from October 17 – 22. Nathan Levy will assume the role of Omar and Nichalas L. Parker will standby for the roles of Genie, Jafar and Sultan. Ben Chavez, the current Omar, and Dwelvan David, the current Standby Genie, Jafar and Sultan, will play their final performances in Madison, WI at the Overture Center for the Arts this week on October 15.

The touring production continues to star Adi Roy (Aladdin), Marcus M. Martin (Genie), Senzel Ahmady (Jasmine), Anand Nagraj (Jafar), Aaron Choi (Iago), Sorab Wadia (Sultan), Jake Letts (Babkak), Colt Prattes (Kassim) and J. Andrew Speas (Standby Genie, Sultan & Babkak).

Rounding out the cast are Alyssa Anani, Kolten Bell, Daniel Brackett, Brandon Burks, Kyle Caress, Edward Cuellar, Nathanael Hirst, Evin Johnson, Tyler Johnson-Campion, Maya Kazzaz, Nicole Lamb, Brandon J. Large, Lizzy Marie Legregin, Sonia Monroy, Angelina Mullins, Adriana Negron, Cameron Sirian, Kyra Smith, Taylor Mackenzie Smith, Asten Stewart and Jessica Mallare White.

Since launching in Schenectady, NY at Proctors Theatre in October 2022, the tour has entertained more than 700,000 theatergoers during 346 performances in 41 cities. Future stops for the tour include Milwaukee, WI, Norfolk, VA, Greensboro, NC, Syracuse, NY, Cincinnati, OH and more. To view the current tour route, visit AladdinTheMusical.com/tour

A previous North American tour of Casey Nicholaw's Broadway production played 1,201 performances in 41 cities from April 11, 2017 to March 12, 2020, drawing more than 2.7 million people.

About Aladdin

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years. Having played over 3,000 performances, the New York production is among the Top 20 longest runs in Broadway history.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Andrew Flatt, Anne Quart and Thomas Schumacher, Aladdin features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Prom, The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Aladdin, adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including “One Thousand and One Nights,” is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin's journey sweeps audiences into an exciting world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

The animated film Aladdin was released by Disney in 1992 and was a critical and box office smash, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year. The film won the Oscar for Best Original Score and introduced the hit song “A Whole New World,” which won the second of the film's two Academy Awards as Best Original Song. The Peabo Bryson/Regina Belle recording of the tune soared to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Aladdin is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, eight-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, three-time Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes and sound designer Ken Travis.

The production team also includes illusion designers Jim Steinmeyer and Rob Lake, hair designer Josh Marquette and makeup designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music team is headed by music supervisor and music director Michael Kosarin, who also created the vocal and incidental music arrangements, joined by orchestrator Danny Troob and dance music arranger Glen Kelly. John MacInnis is the associate choreographer, Jason Trubitt is the production supervisor and Myriah Bash is the general manager. Anne Quart serves as executive producer.