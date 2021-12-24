ALADDIN Extends Cancelations Through December 28

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Aladdin has canceled Broadway performances through December 28. An official statement reads:

"Aladdin has extended performance cancelations at The New Amsterdam Theatre, including all matinee and evening shows on Sunday, December 26th; Monday, December 27th; and Tuesday, December 28th. Performances are scheduled to resume on Wednesday, December 29th at 7PM.

We apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience this causes ticket holders, but the safety of guests and the Aladdin company remains our number one priority.

All tickets for these performances will be refunded at the point of purchase.

If you purchased via Ticketmaster.com, Ticketmaster via Phone/App or the Disney on Broadway Hotline : your refund is being processed, and your credit card will be refunded automatically within 30 days. For any issues, please contact Ticketmaster via My Account (http://my.ticketmaster.com/account).

If you purchased at the Box Office and have digital tickets : Submit your request via http://aladdinthemusical.com/refundexchange. You will be able to request an exchange of your tickets for an alternate date of your choice, subject to availability, or you can receive a full refund to the original method of payment.

If you purchased at the Box Office and have paper tickets : Please return them to the New Amsterdam Theatre Box Office. If you are not able to visit the box office due to closure or personal schedule, you may mail physical tickets to the box office address below.

If you purchased tickets as part of a Group : Please contact your Group Sales Agent for more information regarding refunds or exchanges. Please retain your original tickets until you speak with the Group Sales Agent.

If you purchased tickets through any other sales channel : Please return to the original point of purchase for more information regarding refunds or exchanges. If you have your tickets in hand, please retain them for now. Your refund is guaranteed if you purchased through a licensed and approved distributor such as Broadway Direct, Broadway.com, Broadway Inbound, Telecharge and Entertainment Benefits Group.

If you purchased a Double the Magic package , please respond directly to your ticket concierge via your most recent email communication with them. They will help you review your options.

We're sorry for the inconvenience and look forward to having you return soon. "