AIN'T TOO PROUD Has Broken the Box Office House Record at the Imperial Theatre

Producers Ira Pittelman and Tom Hulce announced today that Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations has once again broken the box office house record at the Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street). Ain't Too Proud's gross for the week ending December 29, 2019, was $1,865,016.90, the highest in the history of the Imperial Theatre. The musical broke its own record of $1,710,207.90 set the week of December 8, 2019. Prior to that, Billy Elliot: The Musical held the Imperial's house record, grossing $1,663,895.00 in January 2010.

In its nearly 100-year history, the Imperial Theatre, under the aegis of The Shubert Organiation, has been home to such legendary hits as On Your Toes, Annie Get Your Gun, Fiddler on the Roof, Call Me Madam, Cabaret, Pippin, Dreamgirls, and Les Misérables, among countless others.

Ain't Too Proud, which won the 2019 Tony Award® for Best Choreography, was recently nominated for the 2020 GRAMMY® Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations is the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. The rest is history - how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," and so many more.

The musical, which opened on Broadway on Thursday, March 21, 2019 and was nominated for twelve 2019 Tony Awards including for Best Musical, brings the incredible true story of the greatest R&B group of all time to the Broadway stage.

With a book by three-time Obie Award®-winner Dominique Morisseau, Ain't Too Proud features an iconic score made up of The Temptations' legendary songs. Two-time Tony Award-winner Des McAnuff directs, with Tony Award-winning choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

Leading the current cast of Ain't Too Proud as The Temptations is Tony Award nominee Derrick Baskin as Otis Williams, James Harkness as Paul Williams, Jawan M. Jackson as Melvin Franklin, Jelani Remy as Eddie Kendricks, and Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes as David Ruffin. Ain't Too Proud also features Esther Antoine, Saint Aubyn, Shawn Bowers, E. Clayton Cornelious, Tiffany Francès, Ta'Nika Gibson, Taylor Symone Jackson, Marcus Paul James, Jahi Kearse, Elijah Ahmad Lewis, Jarvis B. Manning, Jr., Joshua Morgan, Nasia Thomas, Christian Thompson, Correy West, Drew Wildman Foster, Curtis Wiley, Jamari Johnson Williams, and Candice Marie Woods.

The creative team includes Tony Award nominee Robert Brill (scenic design), Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell (costume design), Tony Award winner Howell Binkley (lighting design), Tony Award winner Steve Canyon Kennedy (sound design), Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (projection design), Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe (hair and wig design), Steve Rankin (fight direction), Edgar Godineaux (associate choreographer), John Miller (music coordinator), and Liz Caplan (vocal supervision). Orchestrations are by Tony Award recipient Harold Wheeler with Music Direction and Arrangements by Kenny Seymour. Production Stage Manager is Molly Meg Legal and casting is by Tara Rubin Casting, Merri Sugarman, C.S.A.

The first national touring production of Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations will officially launch at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, in July 2020, before going on to play more than 50 cities coast-to-coast, including a homecoming to The Temptations' roots in Detroit, and a triumphant return to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC.





