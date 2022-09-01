Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

AHL Foundation Announces Opening Of SENSORIA, An Exhibition Of Adopted Korean Artists

Curated by Katie Yook, the exhibition presents artworks by Se Young Au, Jette Hye Jin Mortensen, and KimSu Theiler.

Sep. 01, 2022  

AHL Foundation Announces Opening Of SENSORIA, An Exhibition Of Adopted Korean Artists

AHL Foundation, a non-profit organization supporting Korean contemporary art, is proud to announce the opening of its annual exhibition of Korean adopted artists, Sensoria. Curated by Katie Yook, the exhibition presents artworks by Se Young Au, Jette Hye Jin Mortensen, and KimSu Theiler.

The exhibition aims to bring to the forefront a group of an estimated 200,000 children adopted from Korea between the end of the Korean War until the mid 2000s who, despite geographical dispersal, maintain a strong global community. By bringing the artists' narratives to the forefront, Sensoria looks to expand the notion of Korean identity and bring to light the sociohistorical underpinnings of adoption.

The exhibition's title refers to the complex set of stimuli that make up one's perception of the world. Spanning video, sound, drawing and installation, the exhibition is themed around the artists' use of non-visual senses, such as sound, scent, narrative and digital technologies to explore complex and abstract ideas of transnationality, memory, fluidity and community.

The artists share an impetus to understand one's history and find meaning in connecting to oneself and each other. Common themes that arise from these explorations include journeys and healing. For example, Se Young Au conceives of an offering to children who did not have agency in their leaving of Korea and uses scent to explore grief held in the body. Similarly, Jette Hye Jin Mortensen uses sensory and ancient exercises to transform self harm, anxiety and sorrow into a healing space. Meanwhile, KimSu Theiler uses filmmaking and narrative to interrogate the epistemic foundations of how a person is defined as a member of a community.



Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


NOoSPHERE Arts to Present WE ARE NATURE 2022: Patterns Of Connection This MonthNOoSPHERE Arts to Present WE ARE NATURE 2022: Patterns Of Connection This Month
September 1, 2022

NOoSPHERE Arts will present WE ARE NATURE 2022: Patterns of Connection on September 2 & 24, 2022 at the NOoSPHERE Arts Stage Roof, NYC and Kingsland Wildflowers at Broadway Stages, Brooklyn.
Photos: Photos: Get a First Look at Stag & Lion's SALOMEPhotos: Photos: Get a First Look at Stag & Lion's SALOME
September 1, 2022

Stag & Lion runs Oscar Wilde's SALOME at the Trinity Theatre through September 4th. Starring Kara Gordon as Salome and Nicholas de Phares as John the Baptist, the piece is a rarely performed tale of lust and obsession. Check out photos here!
BATSU! The Punishment Card Game to Make PAX West Debut This MonthBATSU! The Punishment Card Game to Make PAX West Debut This Month
September 1, 2022

BATSU! The Punishment Card Game will premiere at PAX West for the first time this fall. Demos will occur at Booth TT5101 on September 2nd-4th from 10am-12amPT, and September 5th from 10amPT-6pmPT.
2023 Stage It! 10-Minute Play Festival Now Open For Submissions2023 Stage It! 10-Minute Play Festival Now Open For Submissions
September 1, 2022

The STAGE IT! 7: Ten-Minute Play Festival is launching its open call for submissions on September 1, 2022, at Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs. The seventh installment of this popular event begins with a call to the international playwriting community to submit up to four (4) short plays for consideration.
FUNNY SHORTS LIVE! to Return Featuring Florida Playwrights At Center For Performing Arts Bonita SpringsFUNNY SHORTS LIVE! to Return Featuring Florida Playwrights At Center For Performing Arts Bonita Springs
September 1, 2022

Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs will feature all Florida playwrights in the next iteration of the popular comedy event Funny Shorts LIVE! This one-night only performance takes plays September 9, 2022, 7:30pm at the Moe Auditorium and Film Center.