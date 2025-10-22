Senators Urge AFM Local 802 and Broadway League to Avoid a Strike

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, AFM Local 802, the union representing Broadway musicians, released a statement noting that they are prepared to strike immediately if a new contract isn't reached by Thursday.

The statement reads: “The Broadway musicians represented by Local 802 AFM are going into mediation on Wednesday, Oct. 22. If we do not have a new contract by Thursday morning, we are prepared to strike immediately. We are hopeful that we can reach an agreement.”

Now Senators Kirsten Gillibrand, Cory Booker and Andy Kim have released a letter to The Broadway League and Local 802. It reads:

As you continue to work towards a labor agreement, we respectfully encourage good faith negotiations and continued communication amongst all parties.

Broadway is an iconic pillar of New York City's cultural identity and brings immense value to our nation's entertainment and arts scene. The industry supports nearly 100,000 jobs and draws in yearly audiences of over 14 million, generating a record $1.89 billion in box office revenue during its most recent season. Broadway is also an essential cornerstone in the economic wellbeing of surrounding businesses and sectors, including hospitality, retail, and transportation. Broadway's workers are the heartbeat of American arts and entertainment, and the cultural legacy these individuals have cultivated inspires generations.

The contract between the Broadway League and the American Federation of Musicians has expired, and union members are continuing to work under this expired contract. Should a strike occur, it would cause significant disruption in the Tri-State economy and Broadway's post-pandemic recovery will see an unwanted setback.

In the past, disruptions to production have had drastic impacts on job security and quality of life for tens of thousands of artists. With Broadway only beginning to recover from the pandemic during the 2024-2025 season, a strike would have devastating and lasting impacts on its revival and the economic wellbeing of local businesses. During the 2007 stagehands strike, the city comptroller, William Thompson Jr., estimated that economic losses amounted to about $2 million each day of the strike. Efforts must be made by all sides to negotiate in good faith and prevent a strike.

It is imperative that a fair negotiation takes place that prioritizes the health and well-being of Broadway and the people that bring it to life. We urge you to resolve this matter expeditiously.

Broadway musicians have been working without a contract since Aug. 31, 2025.

On Monday, BroadwayWorld reported that mediation between Local 802 and the Broadway League was set to resume on Wednesday, October 22 following last Monday's news that the union had voted to authorize a strike. On Saturday, October 18, it was reported that Equity and the League had reached one tentative deal.

A potential strike would affect the following Broadway shows: & Juliet, Aladdin, Beetlejuice, The Book of Mormon, Buena Vista Social Club, Chess, Chicago, Death Becomes Her, The Great Gatsby, Hadestown, Hamilton, Hells Kitchen, Just in Time, The Lion King, Mamma Mia!, Maybe Happy Ending, Operation Mincemeat, MJ, Moulin Rouge!, The Outsiders, The Queen of Versailles, Six, and Wicked.

Local 802 represents thousands of highly skilled musicians who drive New York City’s thriving cultural and tourism economy. Its members perform on Broadway, at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall and Radio City, in recording studios, as teaching artists, on late-night TV shows and in other televised bands, and in hotels, clubs, festivals and venues across NYC. The musicians of Local 802 strive to advocate for the common interests of all musicians by organizing a community that dignifies our labor, celebrates our art, and honors the vital role music and culture plays in the economic, cultural and social life of our communities. The union’s ultimate goal is to strengthen our city’s artistic environment and cultural fabric, working every day to champion live music in our communities, advocate for fair wages and the treatment of musicians, and promote policies that allow musicians to afford to live, work and raise a family in New York City.