ADAPT Leadership Awards Unveils Host and Honorary Co-Chairs for 2026 Gala

ADAPT Community Network has announced that the 2026 ADAPT Leadership Awards will take place on Monday, April 20, 2026, at Cipriani 42nd Street. The annual gala raises essential funds to support ADAPT’s ongoing work providing comprehensive services for children, adults, and families with disabilities across New York City.

Abigail Hawk, known for her work on Blue Bloods, will return as host. A longtime advocate for the organization, Hawk has served as an Honorary Co-Chair four times and has been an ADAPT Celebrity Ambassador for the past eight years.

“For the past eight years, I have been a proud Celebrity Ambassador to ADAPT,” Hawk said. “In that time, I have seen firsthand the important work that ADAPT does helping children, families, and adults with disabilities in wide ranging and comprehensive ways.”

The 2026 Honorary Gala Co-Chairs represent a distinguished group of artists, journalists, and industry leaders: Cara Buono, Steve Gold, Susan Lucci, Deborah Roberts, RosAnna Scotto, Ali Stroker, Mike Woods, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Cheryl Wills. Liz Cohen Hausman and James Hausman will serve as Gala Event Chairs.

ADAPT Community Network continues to be a leading human-services nonprofit and pioneer in disability support, offering over 100 programs citywide. Its services include education, technology, health, residential programs, and recreational opportunities, supporting more than 20,000 New Yorkers each year. As the largest provider of preschool education for children with disabilities in the city, ADAPT serves individuals with a wide range of diagnoses including cerebral palsy, autism, Down syndrome, neuromuscular disorders, and more.

The 2026 ADAPT Leadership Awards will honor the leaders, advocates, and innovators helping to build a more inclusive world for all.