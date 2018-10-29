Click Here for More Articles on A STAR IS BORN

According to Box Office Mojo, A Star is Born has made over $253 million globally.

The film dropped -26% domestically this weekend for a $14.1 million three-day total, making its domestic total nearly $149 million.

Internationally, A Star is Born dipped -23% this weekend, adding an additional $17.6 million from 75 markets. The film's international total now stands at $104.6 million, making its global tally over $253 million.

In this new take on the tragic love story, Bradley Cooper plays seasoned musician Jackson Maine, who discovers-and falls in love with-struggling artist Ally (Gaga). She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer... until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight. But even as Ally's career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Jack fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons.

The cast of "A Star is Born" also includes Andrew Dice Clay, with Dave Chappelleand Sam Elliott.

In addition to playing Ally, Gaga, who earned her Oscar nod for the song "Til It Happens to You" from "The Hunting Ground," performs original songs in the film, which she wrote with Cooper and a handful of artists, including Lukas Nelson, Jason Isbell and Mark Ronson. All the music is original and was recorded live.



"A Star is Born" is produced by Bill Gerber, Jon Peters, Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips and Lynette Howell Taylor. Ravi Mehta, Basil Iwanyk, Niija Kuykendall, Sue Kroll, Michael Rapino and Heather Parry serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters.



Collaborating with Cooper behind the scenes are Oscar-nominated director of photography Matthew Libatique ("BLACK SWAN"), production designer Karen Murphy, three-time Oscar-nominated editor Jay Cassidy ("American Hustle," "Silver Linings Playbook," "Into the Wild"), and costume designer Erin Benach.

