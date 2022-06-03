A Sketch Of New York launches this weekend! A satirical comedy show in the vein of classic New York sketch theater, A Sketch of New York mocks the absurdity of our own lives in the capital of the world.

Rooted in a classic, old-school-style and format of classy and charming New York comedic theater that dates back to the days of vaudeville and beyond, A Sketch of New York satirizes life, love, work, play, and the realities of city living. All elements of our lives are skewered as we put on stage the absurdities we all live with, and try to paint a picture of what New York nowadays is really like.

"And if we can't paint a full picture in an hour and twenty minutes, we'll at least give you a sketch."

The show will feature different casts from many backgrounds and will run at the Producer's Club. Joe DiNozzi directs the show. Tickets can be purchased at: https://m.bpt.me/event/5466011.