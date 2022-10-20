Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
A RAISIN IN THE SUN Postpones Opening Night

A RAISIN IN THE SUN Postpones Opening Night

The play, starring Tonya Pinkins, will now open on October 25.

Oct. 20, 2022  

A Raisin in the Sun has postponed its opening night to October 25 due to COVID-related performance cancellations last week.

A Raisin in the Sun, written by Lorraine Hansberry and directed by Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara, featuring Tonya Pinkins as Lena Younger, Francois Battiste as Walter Lee Younger, and more, began performances in the Newman Theater with a Joseph Papp Free Performance on Tuesday, September 27 and will run through Sunday, November 6.

This fresh look at a classic proves to be as provocative and powerful today as it was in 1959. Lena Younger has decided to use her late husband's life insurance to move her family out of their cramped apartment on Chicago's South Side. Her son, Walter Lee, has other ideas. This innovative new production of an American classic fearlessly interrogates the American dream in the face of racial and economic strife.

The full cast of A Raisin In The Sun will include Francois Battiste (Walter Lee Younger), Toussaint Battiste (Travis Younger alternate), Almeria Campbell (Understudy Ruth Younger/Mrs. Johnson), John Clay III (Joseph Asagai), Vann Dukes (Understudy Moving Man), Bjorn DuPaty (Moving Man), Calvin Dutton (Bobo), Mister Fitzgerald (George Murchison), Perri Gaffney (Mrs. Johnson), Skyler Gallun (Understudy), Paige Gilbert (Beneatha Younger), Christopher Marquis Lindsay (Moving Man), Mandi Masden (Ruth Younger), Camden McKinnon (Travis Younger alternate), Jesse Pennington (Karl Lindner), Tonya Pinkins (Lena Younger), and N'yomi Stewart (Understudy).

The production will feature scenic design by Clint Ramos, costume design by Karen Perry, lighting design by Alex Jainchill, sound design by Elisheba Ittoop, sound system design by Will Pickens, hair and wig design by Nikiya Mathis, video design by Brittany Bland, prop management by Claire M. Kavanah, fight and intimacy direction by Teniece Divya Johnson, and movement direction by Rickey Tripp. Clarissa Marie Ligon will serve as production stage manager and Andie Burns will serve as stage manager.




Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


SAND, SUN + SEA: SYDNEY FESTIVAL Brings The Heat With 2023 Line-upSAND, SUN + SEA: SYDNEY FESTIVAL Brings The Heat With 2023 Line-up
October 19, 2022

Sydney Festival returns this January to give the city its sizzle with an exhilarating line-up of vibrant ideas, irrepressible creativity, remarkable talent and pure summertime revelry across 25 days from 5-29 January 2023. 
THE SOUND OF CHRISTMAS Comes To Southern California With Big Sing-Along EventsTHE SOUND OF CHRISTMAS Comes To Southern California With Big Sing-Along Events
October 19, 2022

Caroling is a time-honored Christmas tradition that brings joy to entire communities. This holiday season the caroling tradition is elevated in three special concerts around the Southland on three consecutive Sundays during December. 
Embrace Your Cape Enterprises Announces Two Powerful One-Women Encores In Los AngelesEmbrace Your Cape Enterprises Announces Two Powerful One-Women Encores In Los Angeles
October 19, 2022

Embrace Your Cape Enterprises has announced two powerful theater encores all directed by award-winning actress, director and producer Kimleigh Smith.  
The Sigman Brothers Presents First Play, IN MEMORIAM, For Halloween 2022The Sigman Brothers Presents First Play, IN MEMORIAM, For Halloween 2022
October 19, 2022

Long a Chicago staple for high-quality, original musicals, the Sigman Brothers venture out of their musical theater comfort zone into narrative prose.
DEAR EVAN HANSEN Comes To Eccles Theater, February 28-March 5DEAR EVAN HANSEN Comes To Eccles Theater, February 28-March 5
October 19, 2022

Zions Bank Broadway at the Eccles has announced that individual tickets for the Salt Lake City return of DEAR EVAN HANSEN will go on sale Friday, Oct. 28 at 10am. Tickets are available at the Eccles Theater box office, by calling ArtTix at 801.355.2787 (M-F, 10am-6pm, Sat. 10am-2pm) or by visiting BroadwayattheEccles.com.