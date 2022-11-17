A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE to Present Special Benefit Performance in December

Classic Stage Company will present a benefit performance of A Man Of No Importance on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 7PM. Proceeds from the evening will benefit Classic Stage Company's work to present reimagined classic theater. Tickets for the benefit performance are priced at $250 and will go on sale at classicstage.org at 2pm ET on Thursday, November 18.

Featuring a book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, A Man Of No Importance is the final CSC production directed by John Doyle following his tenure as Artistic Director. A Man Of No Importance began performances on Tuesday, October 11, and opened on Sunday, October 30 for a limited run through Sunday, December 18. A Man Of No Importance is produced by special arrangement with Tom Kirdahy and Mara Isaacs.

The cast of A Man Of No Importance includes four-time Emmy winner Jim Parsons (The Boys in the Band) and two-time Emmy winner and Tony nominee Mare Winningham (Girl From the North Country) as siblings Alfie and Lily Byrne, respectively, as well as Shereen Ahmed (My Fair Lady) as Adele Rice, Alma Cuervo (On Your Feet!) as Miss Oona Crowe, Kara Mikula (The Cradle Will Rock at CSC) as Mrs. Curtin, Da'Von T. Moody (A.D. 16) as Breton Beret, Tony nominee Mary Beth Peil (Macbeth at CSC) as Mrs. Grace, Thom Sesma (Pacific Overtures at CSC) as Mr. Carney, Tony nominee A.J. Shively (Paradise Square) as Robbie Fay, Nathaniel Stampley (Paradise Square) as Father Kenny, Jessica Tyler Wright (Allegro at CSC) as Mrs. Patrick, Joel Waggoner (School of Rock) as Ernie Lally, and William Youmans (To Kill a Mockingbird) as Baldy O'Shea. Justin Scott Brown (Anastasia), Lee Harrington (Assassins at CSC), Benjamin Howes (Mary Poppins) and Beth Kirkpatrick (Les Misérables) serve as understudies.

The creative team includes John Doyle (Scenic Design), Ann Hould-Ward (Costume Design), Adam Honoré (Lighting Design), Sun Hee Kil (Sound Design), Craig Burns, The Telsey Office (Casting), Alex Wylie (Props Supervisor), Bruce Coughlin (Orchestrator), Caleb Hoyer (Music Director), Bernita Robinson (Production Stage Manager), and Hollace Jeffords (Assistant Stage Manager).

Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, and Terrence McNally's acclaimed musical A Man Of No Importance tells the story of an amateur theatre group in 1960s Dublin and their leader, bus driver Alfie Byrne (Jim Parsons). Determined to stage a production of Oscar Wilde's Salome despite the objections of local church authorities, Alfie confronts the forces of bigotry and shame over a love "that dare not speak its name." This evocative and award-winning musical illustrates the redemptive power of theater, love, and friendship, all for a man of seemingly no importance.

ABOUT Classic Stage Company



Classic Stage Company (CSC) challenges the traditional perception of classic work by exploring and reimagining great stories across the world's repertoire that illuminate our common humanity. As a home for the classics, CSC collaborates with artists to produce work that is inclusive, relevant, and accessible. CSC believes that theater can both reflect and improve society by reaching across cultural divides in order to foster shared empathy and understanding.

In 1967, director Christopher Martin founded CSC Repertory in a 100-seat theater at Rutgers Presbyterian Church on West 73rd Street. Following short stints in small spaces, CSC grew to the point where it needed a permanent home. In 1973, the theater moved to its present premises on 13th Street, an intimate space that was formerly an East Village carriage house.

In the 55 years since, CSC has become a leading Off-Broadway theater that is a home for new and established artists, as well as audiences seeking epic stories intimately told. Productions have been cited by all major Off-Broadway theater awards including the Obie, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Body of Work.