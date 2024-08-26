A HADESTOWN West End Cast Recording is in the Works

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The West End production of Hadestown seems to be getting a cast recording soon! A recent post was shared to the production's official Instagram account, teasing the album. The video features comments from fans of the show asking about a cast recording, which ends with the text "Wait for it. It's coming."

No futher details have been announced at this time about the future of the album, or when it could be coming.

Hadestown officially opened in the West End at the Lyric Theatre earlier this year, on February 21.

Blending modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz, the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hadestown is one of the most streamed cast albums of all time with over 350 million streams to date. It won the Grammy Award® for ‘Best Musical Theatre Album’, topped Billboard’s Broadway Cast Recording chart and debuted at #8 on the Top Album chart.

Hadestown features music, lyrics, and book by acclaimed Grammy®-winning singer-songwriter and BBC Radio 2 Folk Award-winner Anaïs Mitchell, who originated Hadestown as an indie theatre project and acclaimed album. Mitchell then transformed the show into a genre-defying new musical alongside artistic collaborator and Tony® Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin, whose theatre credits include Mission Drift (National Theatre) and American Clock (The Old Vic).

Hadestown takes you on an unforgettable journey to the underworld and back, intertwining two mythic love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone. A deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience, Hadestown invites you to imagine how the world could be.

The Hadestown creative team features Obie Award® winner and Chita Rivera Award® winner David Neumann (choreography), Tony Award® winner Rachel Hauck (scenic design), four-time Tony® Award nominee Michael Krass (costume design), two-time Tony Award® winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony® Award winners Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), Liam Robinson (music supervision and vocal arrangements), Tony® Award winners Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), Tarek Merchant (Musical Director), and Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy). Casting for the London production is by Jacob Sparrow.