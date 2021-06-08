A Free Concert Will Be Presented By Richmond County Orchestra This Saturday

The Richmond County Orchestra presents the Utopia Winds, its clarinet quartet, Saturday, June 12th, 1 p.m. at the Alice Austen House. This FREE concert is open to the public. The quartet performs popular classical pieces from movies and the media. Bring your lawn chair and or blanket and sit under the shady trees



The Alice Austen House is located at 2 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island NY 10301. For Information visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/311201270656854/?ref=newsfeed

At the approximately two-hour al-fresco concert enjoy sounds from the Big Band Era including Irving Berlin's "A Pretty Girl is Like a Melody," "Blue Skies," "Alexander's Ragtime Band" and Williams & Williams, "Royal Garden Blues." In addition, the quartet takes you on a tour of Broadway with sounds from Bernstein's "Maria "(West Side Story) and "Somewhere" (West Side Story) Sondheim's" Send in the Clowns" and Ragtime and related sounds.

The Richmond County Orchestra has managed to keep going, paying its musicians and keeping programming continuing on a steady basis. In March 2020, when schools closed and the world went remote, RCO had already started its Side-By-Side programs in three schools (Stuyvesant High School, Wagner Middle School and Curtis High School) and within three days successfully moved the program to remote by the time schools opened up virtually.

Assistant Executive Director Alan Arthur Aurelia said, " RCO has had its challenges but we are very grateful for our community partners that have supported us through these times and allowed us to stay connected with our community." He added, "I'm sure all musicians in NYC are eager to get back to working in-person and like we, are at RCOm are looking forward to hearing that applause once again."