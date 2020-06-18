A 2020 Pride Guide- When & How to Celebrate Virtually!

While the world will celebrate a bit differently this year, June is still a month for Pride. Social distancing might keep the LGBTQ+ community physically apart, but many organizations are providing ways to come together... virtually.

Below, check out just some of the ways that you can tune in throughout the month. In the meantime, turn up the volume with BroadwayWorld's Broadway Pride Party Playlist!

HBO's Human By Orientation

Thursday, June 18 through Sunday, June 28

HBO launches its first-ever digital Pride on the Human By Orientation site, which will provide a safe space for the LGBTQIA+ community and allies to gather, recharge, and spread joy -- celebrating their queerest, proudest selves. Daily virtual events kick off Thursday, June 18, 2020 through Sunday, June 28. Programming includes musical headliners, drag brunch, underground DJ sets, queer comedy night and more -- all free to attend.

MORE INFO

NYC Pride Black Queer Town Hall

Friday, June 19 through Sunday, June 21

Advocates and entertainers Peppermint and Bob the Drag Queen, together with political activist and New York City drag staple Marti Gould Cummings and The Only Productions, today announce Black Queer Town Hall! Featuring performances, roundtable discussions, and fundraising opportunities for #BlackLivesMatter, Black LGBTQ organizations, and local Black LGBTQ drag performers. Replacing "Pride 2020 Drag Fest" this event shift focus to center Black queer voices. During the "Black Queer Town Hall," a diverse collection of LGBTQ voices and will discuss pathways to dismantle racism and white supremacy, and demand an end to police brutality.

MORE INFO

LGBTQ Digital Pride and Migration 2020: Looking Backward and Moving Forward Together

Saturday, June 20- 1pm EST

World refugee day is celebrated on June 20th of every year, to commemorate the struggles of millions of displaced people. The large pool of displaced people who identify as LGBTQ, have made it even more important to celebrate the diversity of Pride and Migration. LGBTQ Pride and Migration 2020 is a digital pride that will give people from different parts of the world an opportunity to be a part of something amazing. Communities from different parts of the world will come together to celebrate love and resistance.

MORE INFO

Virtual Chicago Pride Fest

Saturday, June 20 through Sunday, June 21- 8-10pm EDT

On June 20 and 21, from 7-9pm, the Northalsted Business Alliance bring's Boystown's Virtual Chicago Pride Fest to the world, celebrating love, life and diversity of Chicago's LGBTQ+ community. The live streaming Twitch event will feature a full line-up with entertainment, activism, greetings and more. Viewers can make a donation to support Black Lives Matter - Chicago, the Center on Halsted and Howard Brown Health.

MORE INFO

Savor Pride

Monday, June 22 through Thursday, June 25

NYC Pride & God's Love We Deliver's one-of-a-kind immersive culinary fundraiser gets better each year! This years FREE Savor Pride web series will be from Monday, June 22 to Thursday, June 25! Streaming to NYC Pride's social channels and on the God's Love We Deliver website, the event will be hosted by comedic YouTuber Kalen Allen and will feature chefs Amanda Freitag, Kate Pelayo, Renee Blackman, Mavis-Jay Sanders, and Sicily Sierra.

MORE INFO

NYC Pride Human Rights Conference

Thursday, June 25- 9:30am EDT

NYC Pride's Human Rights Conference is an exciting gathering of activists, artists, educators, journalists, policymakers, students, and others engaged in LGBTQIA+ human rights. Expect to see panels like State of the Media led by LGBTQIA+ media organization GLAAD, featuring Black transgender activist, writer and media strategist, Raquel Willis. Other panels include Be The Change: Driving Intersectional Equality and Inclusion sponsored by Mastercard, Anti-trans Violence and the Role of Guns curated by Everytown for Gun Safety, How Employee Resource Groups Contribute to Corporate Diversity and Inclusion Efforts sponsored by Walmart and LGBTQIA+ Music featuring Shea Diamond, Cristal Ramirez, DJ BMAJR moderated by Mitchell Kuga.

MORE INFO

Can't Cancel Pride

Thursday, June 25- 9pm EDT

iHeartRadio and P&G bring together the most inspirational voices in the LGBTQ community, along with LGBTQ allies, to benefit 6 diverse LGBTQ organizations, unifying communities and recognizing 50 years of Pride with bold performances and powerful, intersectional messages of spirit and strength. Performers will include: Katy Perry, Adam Lambert, Big Freedia, Billy Porter and more!

MORE INFO

San Francisco Trans March

Friday, June 26- 2pm EDT

Join us for our first ever virtual Trans March coming to you from San Francisco, California and all around the country (maybe even the world!). The Trans March Planning Committee for 2020 has been highly aware of all the recent unfortunate incidents that has impacted the black and brown communities and we stand in solidarity with them fighting the injustices, police brutality and abuse that they continually to experience.



MORE INFO

NYC Pride Virtual Rally

Friday, June 26- 5pm EDT

NYC Pride, the organization responsible for executing LGBTQIA+ events in New York City in the month of June, will host a virtual Rally. Streamed simultaneously on Facebook and YouTube, the event will be hosted by Ashlee Marie Preston and Brian Michael Smith. Speakers include Ceyenne Doroshow, Annie Segarra, Edafe Okporo, Leandro E. Rodriguez Ramos and many more.

MORE INFO

Seattle Pride

Friday, June 26 through Sunday, June 28

Seattle's LGBTQIA+ Pride Month is going virtual with three days (June 26-28) of speakers, performances and activities with Gender Justice League, PrideFest, and us here at Seattle Pride for the Together For Pride weekend. The organizers of Seattle Pride wish to acknowledge and stand in solidarity with other regional LGBTQIA+ organizations to condemn the senseless murder of George Floyd, standing together against racism in all forms. The LGBTQIA+ community knows firsthand the feeling of marginalization, and the importance of compassion and standing together - especially in this time of need. As with other impactful movements, the LGBTQIA+ movement also began with a protest. Much of Seattle Pride's programming will be centered on matters of activism and centering black and brown voices.

MORE INFO

Global Pride

Saturday, June 27- All Day

Pride organizations from across the world will celebrate Global Pride 2020. With musical and artistic performances, speeches from activists and campaigners, and addresses by public figures, we will stream 24 hours of content that reflects and celebrates the beautiful diversity of LGBTI+ people everywhere.

MORE INFO

Illuminate the Pink Triangle

Saturday, June 27- 11pm EDT

An historic community-led effort to let San Francisco's pride shine during this time of darkness has officially launched. The Pink Triangle, a beloved beacon of hope and inclusion, has long been at the center of the city's annual SF Pride celebration. Yet Patrick Carney's iconic public art installation atop Twin Peaks is in question - in its 25th year. Social distancing restrictions will make it impossible to construct the massive canvas triangle. But a milestone effort is underway to Illuminate the Pink Triangle - making it more vibrant than ever. The monumental installation will be augmented by Illuminate, the nonprofit behind the Bay Lights, and will feature 2,700 LED nodes of pink light.

MORE INFO

NYC Pride Special Broadcast Event

Sunday, June 28- 12pm EDT

We celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first Pride March held in 1970, and though it will be a very different type of celebration, the tradition of commemorating the LGBTQIA+ movement will continue. In this unique year, NYC Pride is committed to saluting front-line workers alongside several leaders in the community being honored as Grand Marshals: Dan Levy, The Ali Forney Center, Yanzi Peng, and Victoria Cruz. Our Special Pride Broadcast Event will feature performaces by Janelle Monáe, Deborah Cox, Billy Porter, Luísa Sonza and more. Expect to see appearances by Wilson Cruz, Miss Richfield 1981, Margaret Cho and others. WABC's Ken Rosato and Lauren Glassberg will host the special joined by special guest co-host Carson Kressley, along with correspondents Sam Champion and Kemberly Richardson.

MORE INFO

Dublin Pride Parade

Sunday, June 28- 2pm EST

We're In This Together, so let's be in it together. Even though we won't be together on O'Connell Street this year we know that won't stop us all coming together to support our community. Dublin Pride is the largest fundraising event of the year for many LGBTI+ community organizations and charities in Ireland, so, we're still going to see you in June, and you'll definitely see us, as we host the first Digital Dublin Pride Festival with a fully interactive virtual Pride Parade and a Pride Concert. Buildings will still light up for Pride, flags will be flying high across the city and our community will still be there to support each other. Pride isn't cancelled, we're just bringing it home.

MORE INFO

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You