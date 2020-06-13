Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Jukebox
Broadway Jukebox: 50 Songs to Kick Off Your Very Broadway Pride!
While the world will celebrate Pride a bit differently this year, June is still a month to shout: "Hey world, I am what I am!" and for that reason BroadwayWorld wants to help kick off your personal pride party.
Below, we've pulled together 50 of our favorite showtunes that celebrate pride. From beloved classics like La Cage Aux Folles, to new favorites like Everybody's Talking About Jamie, we've got your covered!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
VIDEO: Watch Idina Menzel and Megan Hilty Sing 'For Good' for the Class of 2020
Wicked alumni Idina Menzel and Megan Hilty have reunited for a touching send off to the class of 2020. 'To the class of 2020; the world needs you now ... (read more)
Watch Jeremy Jordan Live In Concert (At Home) This Weekend
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Jeremy Jordan will headline a live concert this weekend June 14th at 8 PM ET. A r... (read more)
Samantha Ware on Lea Michele: 'She Hasn't Learned Anything'
As BroadwayWorld reported last week, Lea Michele is under fire by various people who have worked with her on stage and screen over the years. The cont... (read more)
ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST Renewed for Season 2 on NBC
NBC is bringing more song and dance to the network with the season two renewal of its new musical series 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.'... (read more)
Audition Now For HBO Max's HOMESCHOOL MUSICAL: CLASS OF 2020 Inspired by Laura Benanti's #SunshineSongs
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, HBO Max has greenlit Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020, inspired by Tony Award winning actress Laura Benanti's ... (read more)
Audra McDonald, Lea Salonga & Melissa Errico Join Seth Rudetsky For Streaming Concerts!
Producer Mark Cortale announced today that award-winning theatre superstars Audra McDonald, Lea Salonga, and Melissa Errico will join the line-up of t... (read more)
Wicked alumni Idina Menzel and Megan Hilty have reunited for a touching send off to the class of 2020. 'To the class of 2020; the world needs you now ... (read more)
Watch Jeremy Jordan Live In Concert (At Home) This Weekend
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Jeremy Jordan will headline a live concert this weekend June 14th at 8 PM ET. A r... (read more)
Samantha Ware on Lea Michele: 'She Hasn't Learned Anything'
As BroadwayWorld reported last week, Lea Michele is under fire by various people who have worked with her on stage and screen over the years. The cont... (read more)
ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST Renewed for Season 2 on NBC
NBC is bringing more song and dance to the network with the season two renewal of its new musical series 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.'... (read more)
Audition Now For HBO Max's HOMESCHOOL MUSICAL: CLASS OF 2020 Inspired by Laura Benanti's #SunshineSongs
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, HBO Max has greenlit Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020, inspired by Tony Award winning actress Laura Benanti's ... (read more)
Audra McDonald, Lea Salonga & Melissa Errico Join Seth Rudetsky For Streaming Concerts!
Producer Mark Cortale announced today that award-winning theatre superstars Audra McDonald, Lea Salonga, and Melissa Errico will join the line-up of t... (read more)