Broadway Jukebox: 50 Songs to Kick Off Your Very Broadway Pride!

While the world will celebrate Pride a bit differently this year, June is still a month to shout: "Hey world, I am what I am!" and for that reason BroadwayWorld wants to help kick off your personal pride party.

Below, we've pulled together 50 of our favorite showtunes that celebrate pride. From beloved classics like La Cage Aux Folles, to new favorites like Everybody's Talking About Jamie, we've got your covered!

