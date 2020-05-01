92Y Announces Upcoming Schedule of Online Events Featuring Mario Cantone and More

92Y's newest online events include talks with Broadway actors and more!

See below for the full schedule:

Pamela Adlon in Conversation with Mario Cantone: FX's Better Things

Tue, May 5, 5 pm ET, FREE

Watch here.

Join Pamela Aldon and Mario Cantone in conversation about Season 4 of FX's hit series, Better Things. "An unparalleled accomplishment," (Indiewire), "Absolutely wonderful" (Rolling Stone), "One of the most original and daring female characters in the annals of TV comedy," (Wall Street Journal) ... the critics cannot get enough of Pamela Aldon and FX's Better Things. Now, as the show embarks on Season 4, join the star, producer, writer, director and all-around creative force behind Better Things for an in-depth, behind-the-scenes, no-holds-barred discussion and live Q & A.

Thu, May 7, 7:30 pm, $20*

To honor and celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue, in their first ever joint project, have created a book together, What Makes A Marriage Last: 40 Celebrated Couples Share With Us the Secret to a Happy Life. Join them on May 7 at 7:30 pm, when they talk with TV icon Rob Reiner, who, along with his wife Michele, was interviewed for the book.



During the past year Marlo and Phil traveled the country "double dating" with other couples they admire and found their stories both surprising and inspiring, hilarious and heartbreaking but always bracingly honest and always uncovering that unique combinations of work and play, give and take, and sometimes conflict too that have torn many couples apart but only tightened the relationships for these couples and much to their own surprise they ended up telling their own marital journey something they always were reluctant to do. They say it's not a "how to" but a "what" book-a collection of deeply personal and insightful tales.



As many of us are now working from home and many marriages are suddenly taking on brand new dynamics, it's an interesting moment to hear from Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue about how they and other couples have successfully navigated life's challenges.



Join them as they share the stories that present the strongest case ever for making that promise "as long as we both shall live."

Netflix's The Eddy: Andre Holland in Conversation with Entertainment Weekly's David Canfield

Mon, May 11, 2 pm ET, FREE

Watch here

André Holland is one of the most versatile actors working today. The actor best-known for his scene-stealing supporting turns in films including Moonlight and series such as The Knick takes the lead in his latest project, the Netflix limited series The Eddy executive-produced by Oscar winner Damien Chazelle (La La Land). Mixing intimate drama with international intrigue, the show boasts a decorated global cast, and features some of Holland's best work to date. Join Holland as he talks with Entertainment Weekly's David Canfield about his complex role in The Eddy and his impressive body of work, and reflects on his experience shooting overseas in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Alan Zweibel and Friends: Laugh Lines

Wed, May 13, 7 pm, $5*

Join Alan Zweibel and others for a hilarious evening talking about what makes us laugh from the script to the stage, in movies, and on TV. Zweibel will discuss his new memoir, Laugh Lines, and his life in comedy from the early days as an original Saturday Night Live writer to television work that includes The Late Show With David Letterman and Curb Your Enthusiasm, as well as his theatrical contributions, prize-winning books, and more. There is nothing we need now more than to laugh. Don't miss it!



Master Class: Painting with Jane Seymour

NEW DATE!

Thu, May 14, 4 pm ET, $15*

You know Jane Seymour as a glamorous, accomplished, and award-winning actress whose roles in the original cast of Broadway's Amadeus and films such as Live and Let Die, Wedding Crashers, Somewhere in Time, Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman, Onassis: The Richest Man in the World, East of Eden and, most recently, The Kominsky Method , have earned her a deserved reputation as one of the most accomplished, versatile, and enduring talents in recent times. And when she is not acting, writing, or producing, Jane Seymour can be found in her painting studio. With a thriving career as an artist, she has exhibited in numerous galleries and venues across America. Her artwork serves as inspiration for Open Hearts by Jane Seymour®, which reflects her mother's philosophy that only when you keep yourself open can you best give and receive love. In this spirit, we are delighted that Ms. Seymour will give an exclusive, one-hour painting class for patrons of 92Y. In the class, she will demonstrate her oil-painting technique for painting roosters.

Thu, May 21, 11:30 am, $42*

The great American composer, conductor and arranger, Henry Mancini, is considered one of the greatest composers in the history of film. He won four Academy Awards, a Golden Globe and 20 Grammy Awards for songs that are part of the American musical fabric. Join Harvey Granat and his special guests double-Grammy nominated vocalist Monica Mancini, daughter of Henry Mancini; Broadway singer Christine Andreas; and author Will Friedwald as they discuss and perform highlights of the Mancini catalog, including "Moon River," "The Days of Wine and Roses," and "Two for the Road."

Behind the Music with Louis Rosen l PASSION: Sondheim, Lapine, and the Opera Impulse Revived

Thu, May 21, 1:30-3:30 pm, $50*

"I chose to think of the show as one long, rhapsodic love song, musically relentless, the recitative where necessary morphing into formal patterns, and as much of the dialogue underscored as possible."



Thus, Stephen Sondheim embarked on his third groundbreaking project with collaborator James Lapine, a unique attempt to fuse the characteristics of the American musical play and the opera impulse.





*92Y is confronting tremendous financial losses due to COVID-19.



All ticket purchases will help sustain the beloved institution and will also support the creation of new, online programming that will bring comfort and inspiration to our community.

Please consider making a donation at 92Y.org/HelpNow.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You