9 James Monroe Iglehart Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
Check out these 9 James Monroe Iglehart videos we can't stop watching!
James Monroe Iglehart is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at past performances (and his Tony acceptance speech) before his show on Sunday!
Don't miss his performance on Sunday, December 13 at 8pm ET and a replay of the concert on Monday, December 14 at 3pm ET!
Friend Like Me from Aladdin on Good Morning America
Ham4Ham with Lin-Manuel Miranda
Oogie Boogie from The Nightmare Before Christmas on The View
Under the Sea from The Little Mermaid
Make Them Hear You from Ragtime on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
5 Year / 5 Genie Medley
Grim Grinning Ghosts/Headless Horseman Mashup
Satisfied from Hamilton with Javier Muñoz and Lexi Lawson at MCC's Miscast
...And here he is accepting his Tony Award!
