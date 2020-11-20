9 Adam Pascal Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!

Adam Pascal is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at past performances before his show on Sunday!

Don't miss his performance on Sunday, November 22 at 8pm ET and a replay of the concert on Monday, November 23 at 3pm ET!

What You Own from Rent with Anthony Rapp

Medley of 70s Hits with the cast of Disaster!

Light My Candle with Daphne Rubin-Vega

Will Power from Something Rotten!

Radio from Memphis

Written in the Stars from Aida with Heather Headley

One Step Too Far from Aida with Heather Headley and Sherie Rene Scott

Maybe This Time from Cabaret

One Song Glory from Rent

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You