9 Adam Pascal Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
Check out these 9 Adam Pascal videos we can't stop watching!
Adam Pascal is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at past performances before his show on Sunday!
Don't miss his performance on Sunday, November 22 at 8pm ET and a replay of the concert on Monday, November 23 at 3pm ET!
What You Own from Rent with Anthony Rapp
Medley of 70s Hits with the cast of Disaster!
Light My Candle with Daphne Rubin-Vega
Will Power from Something Rotten!
Radio from Memphis
Written in the Stars from Aida with Heather Headley
One Step Too Far from Aida with Heather Headley and Sherie Rene Scott
Maybe This Time from Cabaret
One Song Glory from Rent
