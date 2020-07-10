5X5 Drama Series 2020 - Playwrights And Directors Announced

Theatre East announces the five plays to be presented remotely for the 2020 5X5 Drama Series: THE DEAD CAN ZOOM by Dan O'Neil directed by Judson Jones, BYE CHARLIE, BYE LANE by Stephanie Fagan directed by Shaun Bennet Fauntleroy, KARULA'S DREAM SHOW LIVE by Julia Rae Maldonado directed by Bianca Puorto, TOGETHER by Shaun Bennet Fauntleroy directed by Benard Cummings and DIRECTOR DASH by Lori Fischer directed by Misti Wills. For more information visit www.theatreeast.org.

The 5X5 Drama Series was founded in 2016 to bring great new plays beyond the footlights and into nontraditional, community spaces like bars, taverns, and rooftops for a unique immersive audience experience. The series consists of 5 short plays with 5 casts, and in previous years has been performed in all 5 boroughs. This year, Theatre East commissioned five plays specifically for a remote medium. This new and definitely nontraditional venue has resulted in an exciting, creative batch of new work that stretches the boundaries of what theatre can be. Fulfilling one of our core beliefs to make theatre more accessible to all, 5X5 brings the stage directly to the people in the spaces where they gather, learn, and relax. Best of all, tickets are available on a suggested donation basis. Also, while unable to physically journey across NYC, the company is promoting locally owned businesses in each borough.

Theatre East is a 501(c)3 nonprofit theatre company whose mission is to provide the community with a platform to deepen our understanding of ourselves and the world we share through works of theatre that utilize simple storytelling. The New York-based company believes that theatre is not a luxury, but should be accessible to all, regardless of economic or social status.

The company was founded in 2008 by husband-and-wife producing partners, Judson Jones (Artistic Director) and Christa Kimlicko Jones (Associate Artistic Director), along with Joseph Mitchell Parks, after producing such hits as the premiere of Christopher Durang's THE VIETNAMIZATION OF NEW JERSEY (NY Times Critic's Pick", and the premiere of Texas playwright David W. Crawford's HARVEST (BackStage Critic's Pick, Smith & Kraus Best New Plays of 2008), as well as earning a spot as producers to watch in 2008 on PBS's Theatre Talk. Since its founding, Theatre East has mounted such critically acclaimed New York and World Premieres as Tim Blake Nelson's EYE OF GOD, Daniel McIvor's THE SOLDIER DREAMS, Bennett Windheim's NORMALCY, Megan O'Brien's THE JUNGLE BOOK, DEVIL AND THE DEEP with original music and lyrics by Air Supply's Graham Russell, Cindy Williams' A NAME FOR A GHOST TO MUTTER, Lori Fischer's PETIE, and most recently the rare and critically praised revival of Romulus Linney's HOLY GHOSTS.

The 2020 5X5 Drama Series kicks off on July 14th. For more information visit www.theatreeast.org.

