2nd Annual Spirit Of The Caribbean Celebration Comes to the Jamaica Performing Arts Center

The 2ndAnnual Spirit of the Caribbean Celebration, presented in partnership with the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning (JCAL) and VP Records, will take place on Saturday, August 03, 2019, from 12:00 - 5:00pm on the front lawn of the Jamaica Performing Arts Center. The event brings together the beauty, unique style, sound and aromatic spices associated with the people of the Caribbean region.

The event is being held in collaboration with several participating Consulates representing the Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St. Kitts/Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as well as Trinidad & Tobago. The family-friendly activities will include a veritable gastronomic tour of the islands, and will feature art, musical performances, dance, and poetry with performers representing many of the island countries, and diaspora including:

Haiti

Sybelle, singer/songwriter, creator of "The Pledge of Allegiance to the Heart Movement", and Founder of Dream Awake Global, LLC©. Sybelle was awarded the 2018 Young Gifted & Black Artist of the Year Award and was cited by the House of Congress for outstanding service in the community. Her acoustic guitar world sound has also led to international collaborations, and tour performances with Pras of The Fugees, commercials & jingles, along with her latest duet featuring Alan Cavé.

Zafem, a ten piece Haitian band from the local Jamaica, Queens community, will entertain with music from the Haitian diaspora.

St. Kitts & Nevis:

The Consulate is presenting a group of poet/artist who will spotlight the culture and diversity of these special islands.

Guyana:

Several performing groups including dancers and a Guyanese Drummer, will bring Guyanese culture to life.

Jamaica

Nanny Root, a well-known young dancer whose career is on the rise, will be sharing her unique interpretive, expressionist techniques and movements though dance.

Africa

Empress Petra, a South African singer bring African Reggae music to the festival, joined by and Drummer Ismalia Diarra from Burkina Faso.

Other participants representing the islands of Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados, Bahamas, St. Vincent, the Grenadines, Grenada, St. Lucia and Isthmus of Panama will also be on hand to celebrate and share their cultural heritage.

The event is free to the public and all are welcomed. Saturday, August 3rdstarting at 12:00 Noon - 5:00pm, on the front lawn of the Jamaica Performing Arts Center, 153-10 Jamaica Avenue





