Tonight, The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues will present "Fists Up/Underlying Conditions," a special event featuring entirely Black artists to benefit Communities United For Police Reform, airing on IGTV @24hourplays and at https://24hourplays.com/viral-monologues/. This edition will consist of thirteen powerful pieces spotlighting exclusively Black talent, all produced in just 24 hours. Portia and russell g. have curated the evening as Classic Black productions baptized in our stories. Beginning at 6 PM ET, the new monologues will be published, one every 15 minutes.

"To be Black is to adopt a cultural response which denies and negates the traditional implications of being white or non-white or negro. We are without reference to what others may name us or name themselves." - Langston Hughes - A Pictorial History of African Americans

"We are excited to be able to curate for The 24 Hour Plays Viral Monologues because it enables high caliber theater makers to deliver intimacy at a time when all aspects of being human are under literal attack," said Portia and russell g., who are Classic Blackproductions baptized in our stories. "With a belief in the transformative power of theatrical experiences and the potential for artists to be partners in change, we are excited to be raising funds for Communities United for Police Reform (CPR) is an unprecedented campaign to end discriminatory policing practices in New York and to build a lasting movement that promotes public safety and reduces reliance on policing. CPR runs coalitions of over 200 local, statewide and national organizations, bringing together a movement of community members, lawyers, researchers and activists to work for change. The partners in this campaign come from all 5 boroughs, from all walks of life and represent many of those most unfairly targeted by the NYPD."

The actors bringing tonight's pieces to life will include Stephanie Berry, Keith Arthur Bolden, Cherise Boothe, Rosalyn Coleman, Nina Domingue Glover, Benton Greene, Susan Heyward, Angela Lewis, Craig Scott, Elijah Smith, Salena Steward, Tamara Williams, and Kara Young. Writers rising to the occasion are Zakkiyah Alexander, Dennis A. Allen II, Christina Anderson, Beresford Bennett, Amina Henry, Angie Bridgette Jones, Jaymes Jorsling, Shawn Randall, Monique A. Robinson, Stacey Rose, Nikkole Salter, Levy Lee Simon, and Craig T. Williams.

Last night at 6 PM, actors shared brief orientation-style videos to allow the writers to get to know them better. By 7 PM, writers and actors were paired, and writers got to work on crafting new monologues especially for their assigned actors. Actors received their monologues this morning at 10 AM, are filming their performances throughout the day, and at 6 PM their videos begin to be released to the world, completing the 24-hour cycle. The monologues will be available to view on IGTV and online for four days after their initial airing courtesy of an agreement with Theatre Authority, a nonprofit organization managed by Actors' Equity.

Curators Portia and russell g. are Classic Black - productions baptized in our stories. The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues are produced by Coleman Ray Clark and Madelyn Paquette. The artistic director of The 24 Hour Plays is Mark Armstrong.

The 24 Hour Plays are known for their work on Broadway, off-Broadway and around the world. Since 1995, their events have brought together extraordinary artists to create time-limited theater. Past participants including Jennifer Aniston, Laverne Cox, Billy Crudup, David Cross, Rosario Dawson, Daveed Diggs, Peter Dinklage, Rachel Dratch, Jesse Eisenberg, Edie Falco, America Ferrera, Greta Gerwig, Oscar Isaac, John Krasinski, Anthony Mackie, Julianne Moore, Tracy Morgan, Cynthia Nixon, Anna Paquin, Rosie Perez, Phylicia Rashad, Chris Rock, Sam Rockwell, Liev Schreiber, Amanda Seyfried, Michael Shannon, Gabourey Sidibe, Sarah Silverman, Marisa Tomei, Naomi Watts and more!

More information for those who would like to support The 24 Hour Plays or attend a live performance in the future is available at https://24hourplays.com.

