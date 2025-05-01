2025 Tony Awards Nominations - Show by Show

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The nominations are in! Below, check out how each show fared individually in a full list of nominations by show.

Follow us on BroadwayWorld throughout the day, as we'll bring you Tony nominee reactions, exclusive reports, surprises, behind the scenes coverage and oh, so much more! The 78th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Cynthia Erivo, will air live from Radio City Music Hall, on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

Buena Vista Social Club

Best Book of a Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Natalie Venetia Belcon)

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Best Direction of a Musical

Best Choreography

Best Orchestrations

Best Musical

Death Becomes Her

Best Book of a Musical

Best Original Score

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (Megan Hilty)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (Jennifer Simard)

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Best Direction of a Musical

Best Choreography

Best Musical

Maybe Happy Ending

Best Book of a Musical

Best Original Score

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical (Darren Criss)

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Best Direction of a Musical

Best Orchestrations

Best Musical

Dead Outlaw

Best Book of a Musical

Best Original Score

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical (Andrew Durand)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical (Jeb Brown)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Julia Knitel)

Best Direction of a Musical

Musical Musical

John Proctor is the Villain

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play (Sadie Sink)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play (Gabriel Ebert)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play (Fina Strazza)

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Best Sound Design of a Play

Best Direction of a Play

Best Play

Sunset Blvd.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical (Tom Francis)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (Nicole Scherzinger)

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Best Direction of a Musical

Best Orchestrations

Best Revival of a Musical

The Hills of California

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play (Laura Donnelly)

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Best Costume Design of a Play

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Best Sound Design of a Play

Best Direction of a Play

Best Play

Floyd Collins

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical (Jeremy Jordan)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical (Taylor Trensch)

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Best Orchestrations

Best Revival of a Musical

Just in Time

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical (Jonathan Groff)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Gracie Lawrence)

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Best Orchestrations

Purpose

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play (Jon Michael Hill)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play (Harry Lennix)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play (LaTanya Richardson Jackson)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play (Glenn Davis)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play (Kara Young)

Best Play

The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play (Sarah Snook)

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Best Costume Design of a Play

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Best Sound Design of a Play

Best Direction of a Play

English

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play (Tala Ashe)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play (Marjan Neshat)

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Best Direction of a Play

Best Play

Good Night, and Good Luck

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play (George Clooney)

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Best Costume Design of a Play

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Best Sound Design of a Play

Gypsy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (Audra McDonald)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical (Danny Burstein)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Joy Woods)

Best Choreography

Best Revival of a Musical

Oh, Mary!

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play (Cole Escola)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play (Conrad Ricamora)

Best Costume Design of a Play

Best Direction of a Play

Best Play

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play (Louis McCartney)

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Best Costume Design of a Play

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Best Sound Design of a Play

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Best Book of a Musical

Best Original Score

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical (Jak Malone)

Best Musical

BOOP! The Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (Jasmine Amy Rogers)

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Best Choreography

Yellow Face

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play (Daniel Dae Kim)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play (Francis Jue)

Best Revival of a Play

Eureka Day

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play (Jessica Hecht)

Best Revival of a Play

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical

Best Original Score

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Justina Machado)

SMASH

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical (Brooks Ashmanskas)

Best Choreography

A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical (James Monroe Iglehart)

Glengarry Glen Ross

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play (Bob Odenkirk)

Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Best Revival of a Musical

Romeo + Juliet

Best Revival of a Play

Swept Away

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

The Roommate

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play (Mia Farrow)

Thornton Wilder's Our Town

Best Revival of a Play