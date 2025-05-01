2025 Tony Awards Nominations - Show by Show

Buena Vista Social Club, Death Becomes Her, and Maybe Happy Ending lead the pack with 10 nominations each!
The nominations are in! Below, check out how each show fared individually in a full list of nominations by show.
Follow us on BroadwayWorld throughout the day, as we'll bring you Tony nominee reactions, exclusive reports, surprises, behind the scenes coverage and oh, so much more! The 78th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Cynthia Erivo, will air live from Radio City Music Hall, on Sunday, June 8, 2025.
Best Book of a Musical
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Natalie Venetia Belcon)
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Best Direction of a Musical
Best Choreography
Best Orchestrations
Best Musical
Best Book of a Musical
Best Original Score
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (Megan Hilty)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (Jennifer Simard)
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Best Direction of a Musical
Best Choreography
Best Musical
Best Book of a Musical
Best Original Score
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical (Darren Criss)
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Best Direction of a Musical
Best Orchestrations
Best Musical
Best Book of a Musical
Best Original Score
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical (Andrew Durand)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical (Jeb Brown)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Julia Knitel)
Best Direction of a Musical
Musical Musical
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play (Sadie Sink)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play (Gabriel Ebert)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play (Fina Strazza)
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Best Sound Design of a Play
Best Direction of a Play
Best Play
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical (Tom Francis)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (Nicole Scherzinger)
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Best Direction of a Musical
Best Orchestrations
Best Revival of a Musical
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play (Laura Donnelly)
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Best Costume Design of a Play
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Best Sound Design of a Play
Best Direction of a Play
Best Play
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical (Jeremy Jordan)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical (Taylor Trensch)
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Best Orchestrations
Best Revival of a Musical
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical (Jonathan Groff)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Gracie Lawrence)
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Best Orchestrations
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play (Jon Michael Hill)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play (Harry Lennix)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play (LaTanya Richardson Jackson)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play (Glenn Davis)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play (Kara Young)
Best Play
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play (Sarah Snook)
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Best Costume Design of a Play
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Best Sound Design of a Play
Best Direction of a Play
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play (Tala Ashe)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play (Marjan Neshat)
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Best Direction of a Play
Best Play
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play (George Clooney)
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Best Costume Design of a Play
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Best Sound Design of a Play
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (Audra McDonald)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical (Danny Burstein)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Joy Woods)
Best Choreography
Best Revival of a Musical
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play (Cole Escola)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play (Conrad Ricamora)
Best Costume Design of a Play
Best Direction of a Play
Best Play
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play (Louis McCartney)
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Best Costume Design of a Play
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Best Sound Design of a Play
Best Book of a Musical
Best Original Score
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical (Jak Malone)
Best Musical
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (Jasmine Amy Rogers)
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Best Choreography
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play (Daniel Dae Kim)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play (Francis Jue)
Best Revival of a Play
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play (Jessica Hecht)
Best Revival of a Play
Best Original Score
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Justina Machado)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical (Brooks Ashmanskas)
Best Choreography
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical (James Monroe Iglehart)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play (Bob Odenkirk)
Best Revival of a Musical
Best Revival of a Play
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play (Mia Farrow)
Best Revival of a Play
