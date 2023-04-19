2023 IN SCENA! Italian Theater Festival Announces Updated Lineup

The New York City-based Kairos Italy Theater along with the Italy-based KIT Italia and Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimò at NYU will present the 10th anniversary season of the In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY, a festival of Italian theater taking place in all five boroughs of NYC, May 1-16.

This year the festival will also return to Boston, while going for the very first time to Los Angeles, Detroit and San Diego. Admission to all shows and events in the festival will be FREE. All shows will be performed in Italian with English subtitles. For more information please visit www.inscenany.com.

Each year In Scena! presents a survey of the best Italian theater from Italy, in New York City. The festival features full productions that have already toured in Italy as well as readings of Italian plays in translation, lectures and exchanges between Italian and International Artists. The goal is to promote greater awareness of Italian theater and Italian artists among New York theatergoers, and to build a bridge between the artistic scenes in Italy and the US.

In Scena! 2023 will also present a new mentorship program in collaboration with one of the main Italian Theater Awards, the Hystrio Award, for Italian playwrights who will work in NY on their plays, translated in English, with two Italian American Playwrights based in NY. As every year since 2019, Kairos Italy Theater will present a full showcase production of one Mario Fratti Award-winning play - the annual award given to a new italian play - at The Tank in NYC.

2023 In Scena! Lineup

Opening night of the 2023 In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY, celebrating its 10th anniversary (2013-2023). The evening will include the presentation of the 2023 artists and the full program of the Festival, will feature the Award Ceremony of the In Scena Award 2023, which will be presented to Renato Miracco. Plus it will be presented with a 20 minute excerpt of the video FESTA DE NOANTRI by Hazem Header (Egypt/Italy 2022).

Monday, May 1 at 7pm @ Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimo at NYU (24 W 12th St, New York, NY 10011)

WE, PUPPETS

Story of a life shattered by racism

(NOI, PUPAZZI Storia di una vita sconvolta dal razzismo)

Written & Performed by Marco De Simone

Presented by Associazione Campania Danza

The puppeteer Saul makes the inhabitants of his town dream with the fairy tales he invents and stages for them. The advent of the racial laws of '38 upsets his life and the lives of thousands of people, but his puppets continue to tell his stories to the people who flee and hide with him, offering them the opportunity to distract themselves, be moved, and smile. Despite the unacceptable reality that surrounds them.

Tue May 2 at 5pm & Fri May 5 at 10:30am @ Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimo at NYU (24 W 12th St, New York, NY 10011)

ONLY MOZART IS MISSING (MANCA SOLO MOZART)

Based on a true story by Marco Simeoli's grandfather

Written & Directed by Antonio Grosso, Performed by Marco Simeoli

Set Design by Alessandro Chiti, Costume Design by Marco Maria Della Vecchia

Assistant Director Andrea Vellotti , Photographer Francesco Nannarelli

Presented by Altra Scena and Viola Produzioni

Marco Simeoli brings to the stage, with words and music, the many stories from his grandfather, founder of the most important, still open, music store in Naples, Italy, Musica Simeoli. Memories of the Belle Epoque, the Second World War, the economic boom of the Sixties and the great illusion of the Eighties come alive together with the many famous clients of Musica Simeoli, such as Totò, Roberto Murolo, Renato Carosone, Riccardo Muti, Pino Daniele and Massimo Troisi. Tue May 2 at 7pm @ Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimo at NYU (24 W 12th St, New York, NY 10011) Wed May 3 at 7pm @ Center for Italian Modern Art (421 Broome St 4th floor, New York, NY 10013) Sat May 6 at 6:30pm @ Marygrove Conservancy (8425 W McNichols Rd, Detroit, MI 48221)

LUISA

Written & Performed by Bruna Braidotti

Presented by Compagnia di Arti e Mestieri

Luisa is a lonely woman in a bathroom, standing alone on a stool in front of a mirror. She retraces her life and her childhood appears in flashes of memory. The sexual violence by her own father. The ghost of the past in every man she meets. Only the memory of her mother will bring her some relief.

Thu May 4 at 6pm @ Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimo at NYU (24 W 12th St, New York, NY 10011) Tue May 9 at 8pm @ Theaterlab (357 W 36th St. 3rd floor, New York, NY 10018)

MUBARAK'S NIECE (LA NIPOTE DI MUBARAK)

Written by Valentina Diana, Directed by Vinicio Marchioni

Performed by Marco Vergani

Presented by Anton

Egypt: a country quite far for politics and traditions from the Western ones. An ordinary person, "invisible to the world", who works as a radio speaker becomes friends with Abdul, an Egyptian who prepares and sells kebabs in his shop full of postcards from his country. In the background is the Tahrir Square Revolution. Slowly their friendship and the events following will show many possible versions of each story. Where is the truth?

Thu May 4 at 8pm @ Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimo at NYU (24 W 12th St, New York, NY 10011) Tue May 9 at 6pm @ Theaterlab (357 W 36th St. 3rd floor, New York, NY 10018)

I AM SO MUCH BETTER LIVE (DAL VIVO SONO MOLTO MEGLIO)

Performed by Paola Minaccioni, Music Dj Coco, Directed by Paola Rota

Presented by Stefano Francioni Produzione and Teatro Stabile d'Abruzzo

TV, cinema, radio and theater icon actress Paola Minaccioni's characters appeared first on Italian media, offering an insight into our times. Her show is a surreal sequence of those characters that embody doubts, fears and neuroses of today's world. Paola Minaccioni hides and reveals herself in these characters, guided by the notes of DJ Lady Coco. And yet, describing such a show is truly impossible as she is so much better in person.

Fri May 5 at 7pm @ Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimo at NYU (24 W 12th St, New York, NY 10011) Tue May 9 at 7pm @ Hudson Theatres (6539 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038)

THE LAND OF SWOLLEN FACES

by Paolo Bignami (Mario Fratti Award 2017) READING

Translated by Carlotta Brentan Directed by Beatrice Basso, With MJ Sieber*

*Appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association

Based on an industrial workplace accident in Italy, The Land of Swollen Faces features one rising voice, alone and essential, that denounces it. A one voice live narration of tragic events portrayed with heart breaking lyricism to highlight a vulnerable underdog's love for life, in the face of powerful people and their reckless arrogance.

The play had its US premiere in May 2022 at The Tank NYC produced by Kairos Italy Theater, the Tank and NYU Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimo' at NYU.

Mon May 8 at 7pm @ Hall of Nations (2191 Pan American W Rd, San Diego, CA 92101)

THE GUMMY BEARS' GREAT WAR

(LA GRANDE GUERRA DEGLI ORSETTI GOMMOSI)

Written & Directed by Angelo Trofa

Performed by Valentina Fadda & Leonardo Tomasi

Voice off by Nunzio Caponio - Voice over Michela Atzeni - Sound design Quarantacinque Audiolibri - Light design by Luca Carta - Bears' Casting by Simona Passi - Photos by Sabina Murru

Presented by Batisfera

"Theater on a table", for just 25 audience members per show. The nation of the Gummy Bears starts a war without hope as they attack the neighboring nation of the Dinosaurs. The winner will easily be the Dinosaurs, and the army of the Gummy Bears, and its nation, will be permanently erased. Written in 2018, this show coincidently echoes some of today's worldwide events.

Wed May 10 at 6pm, 7pm & 8pm @ Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimo at NYU (24 W 12th St, New York, NY 10011) Sat May 13 at 7pm & 8pm @ Culture Lab LIC (5-25 46th Ave, Queens, NY 11101)

LITTLE FUNERALS (PICCOLI FUNERALI)

Written by Maurizio Rippa

Performed by Maurizio Rippa (voice) and Amedeo Monda (guitar)

Presented by 369gradi

A dramatic and musical score alternating a small funeral rite with a song dedicated to those who have left. A dedication that is an act of love, a present and a goodbye, an intimate and personal moment, which finds strength in music. Each song brings back a memory. Each funeral is told by those who have left by taking a journey in the life they lived. Little Funerals is a moving and sweet show capable of welcoming pain and turning it into a rebirth.

Thu May 11 at 7pm @ BAAD! Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance (2474 Westchester Ave, The Bronx, NY 10461) Fri May 12 at 6pm @ Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimo at NYU (24 W 12th St, New York, NY 10011) Sat May 13 at 3pm @ Noble Museum at Snug Harbor Cultural Center (1000 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 10301)

D.D.D! DONNE DONNETTE DONNACCE

Written, Directed and Choreographed by Tiziana Troja

Performed by Tiziana Troja, Michela Sale Musio, Angelo Trofa, Valentina Fadda, Michele Sarti with Original music and arrangement by Davide Sardo

Costume design by Filippo Grandulli Production Manager Federica Troja Production Assistants Carla Collu and Consuelo Melis

Presented by Lucidosottile

Two actresses, a comic duo, are on the verge of a nervous breakdown. To save themselves, they audition for the same show as sisters. Secrets, rivalries, hypocrisy, clichés and low blows typical of the entertainment world will lead to a surprising and unpredictable end.

Fri May 12 at 8pm @ Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimo at NYU (24 W 12th St, New York, NY 10011) Sun May 14 at 6:30pm @ Vino Theater (274 Morgan Ave Suite 201, Brooklyn, NY 11211)

Mario Fratti AWARD CEREMONY AND CLOSING NIGHT

Reading of the 2023 Mario Fratti Award winner, L'attesa by Andrea Scrimali, translated by Carlotta Brentan and directed by Kiara Pipino, and Award Ceremony. Final greetings and see you in 2024!

Tue May 16 at 6pm @ Italian Cultural Institute (686 Park Ave, New York, NY 10021)

CRUMBS OF JOY

by Giorgia Brusco (Mario Fratti Award 2020)-READING

Translated by Aurora Magnani, Michela Medici and MariaChiara Sangalli, Scuola Civica per Traduttori e Interpreti Altiero Spinelli, reviewed by Carlotta Brentan, Directed by Marco Zanelli

Two elderly people live alone. Due to a banal accident, they involve an unaware passerby in their affairs. She takes their life to heart and decides to devote time to them, in search of a phantom son who never seems to arrive. In this way, she is projected into their world made of silences, memories, disappointments, but also trivial gestures of love, which are nothing more than a desperate request for attention. At a certain point, the vision turns upside down, highlighting hidden shadows and immense pain, hidden behind the apparent superficiality.

Thu May 18 at 6pm @ I AM Books (124 Salem St, Boston, MA 02113)

In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY In 2013 Kairos Italy Theater, the preeminent Italian theater company in New York City, together with the Italian KIT Italia, created In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY, the first Italian theater festival to take place in all five New York City boroughs and beyond. The festival's first edition was part of the 2013 Year of Italian Culture in the United States and it was supported by the Embassy of Italy in DC and Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimo' at NYU that became right after one of the organizers. The festival has since become an annual event. www.inscenany.com