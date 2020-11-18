13 Movie Adaptation Is Seeking Teenager for the Role of 'Archie'
Casting is calling for 12-16 year-old actors to play a male-identifying character who uses a wheelchair/scooter.
Casting continues for the upcoming Netflix film adaptation of Jason Robert Brown's "13: The Musical"- more specifically for a young actor to play the role of 'Archie'. Telsey + Company has just shared a casting notice for the part, calling for 12-16 year-old actors to play a male-identifying character who uses a wheelchair/scooter. Actors with muscular dystrophy are encouraged to submit.
Audition questions can be directed to: 13themusicalcasting@gmail.com.
13 will be directed by Tamra Davis and Jason Robert Brown will compose new music for the movie, while Robert Horn will adapt the script based on the book he co-wrote with Dan Elish.
Following a move from New York City to small-town Indiana, young Evan Goldman grapples with his parents' divorce, prepares for his impending Bar Mitzvah, and navigates the complicated social circles of a new school.
13 is the only Broadway musical ever with a cast and band entirely made of teenagers. It originally began previews on September 16, 2008 and officially opened on October 5, 2008 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. The Broadway production closed on January 4, 2009 after a total of 105 performances.
