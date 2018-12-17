12 Days of Christmas with George Salazar: Day 5- Lindsay Mendez Is Coming to Town!

Deck the halls, trim the tree, and spin the dreidel. BroadwayWorld is continuing our tradition of celebrating the holiday season with a 12 Days of Christmas countdown. This year we've invited the incredible George Salazar to share his favorite holiday performances. Check back daily to get in the holiday spirit in time for December 25 and to find out what else made his list!

"I could listen to Lindsay Mendez sing anything. Broadway standards, children's songs, heavy metal... CHRISTMAS TUNES. Check out this video of Tony Award Winning DIVA Lindsay Mendez singing a fun Lynne Shankle arrangement of "Santa Claus is Coming to Town." I love watching Lindsay perform because she radiates an infectious joy and happiness that you can still feel if you close your eyes and just listen. She sings through a gorgeous smile and basically I'm now rambling about why I am and always will be obsessed with her. Ok ok stop reading this and just watch it YOU'RE WELCOME!"

Salazar most recently starred as Michael in the sold-old off-Broadway run of Be More Chill. His Broadway credits include: Godspell (Circle in the Square). Nat'l tour: Spring Awakening (Second National). Off-Bway: The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical (Drama Desk nom.); tick, tick... BOOM! (Keen Company) Here Lies Love (Public Theater);F#%king Up Everything (Elektra Theatre). Regional: Be More Chill (Two River Theater); Broadway Bounty Hunter (Barrington Stage Company); Raging Skillet (Theaterworks Hartford); The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Bucks County Playhouse). TV: "BULL" (CBS); Divorce" (HBO). Recordings: Godspell; Be More Chill; The Lightning Thief; Brooklyn Crush; Moment by Moment. For more info, visit www.thegeorgesalazar.com. @georgesalazar

Related Articles