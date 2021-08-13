$10 Off Tickets! The Stars of The Argyle Stage in a Gala

The Argyle Theatre will celebrate the re-opening of live entertainment with a gala evening of song. Welcome Back! A Starry, Starry Night at The Argyle Theatre will be hosted by Argyle Artistic Director Evan Pappas with music direction by Ethan Andersen. The evening of song and entertainment will feature special guest composers and lyricists, Tony Award nominee Joe Iconis along with Robert Rokicki, and a roster of distinguished Argyle alumni who have appeared in productions during the first two seasons that include Gina Naomi Baez, Courtney Balan, Inga Ballard, Tiffan Borelli, Elizabeth Broadhurst, Hunter Brown, Todd Buonopane, Eddie Egan, Corrie Farbstein, Katy Geraghty, Kimberly Immanuel, Robert Anthony Jones, Jillian Louis, Warren Nolan, Jr., Jason Simon, Ryan Gregory Thurman, and Rose Van Dyne.

Join The Argyle as they revisit songs from the first two seasons that capture the effervescence and hilarity of Hairspray, Legally Blonde and The Producers, the drama and power of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, the enchantment of The Little Mermaid, and more. Listen to songs highlighted from the upcoming 2021-2022 season that includes Cabaret, Elf The Musical, Mamma Mia, The Buddy Holly Story, Footloose, An American in Paris, and special guest Tony Award nominee Joe Iconis and Robert Rokicki who will perform excerpts from the world premiere of their new musical Punk Rock Girl.

Bringing the joy of live theater to the community is what The Argyle Theatre is all about, and they can't wait to get back to doing just that. Join The Argyle to help blow off the cobwebs of this past year with an evening of joy and renewal!

The Argyle's re-opening season kicks off after Cabaret with Elf The Musical this Holiday Season (November 11, 2021 - January 2, 2022). January 2022 brings the World Premiere of the new Joe Iconis & Rob Rokicki musical Punk Rock Girl! (January 20, 2022 - February 27, 2022). The hit musical Mamma Mia runs this spring (March 17, 2022 - May 1, 2022), followed by rock & roll musical Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story (May 19, 2022 - June 26, 2022). Footloose runs through the summer of 2022 (July 14, 2022 - August 28, 2022). The season closes out with the film & broadway classic An American in Paris (September 15, 2022 - October 23, 2022).

Join us at The Argyle all year-round as Broadway comes to the heart of beautiful downtown Babylon Village.

