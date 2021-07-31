Teatro Colon Will Present Orquesta Estable: Concierto 4 en Domingo 8 Agosto

Orquesta Estable will perform Concierto 4 at Teatro Colon on August 8, 2021.

Orquesta Estable del Teatro Colón is one of the oldest symphonic groups in Argentina. It was created in 1925 by the City Hall of Buenos Aires -together with the Permanent Ballet and Choir- responding to the theatre's need to have its instrumental group for the musical interpretation of the operas and ballets of the programming.

In its first activities as a stable company, in 1928, the Permanent Orchestra was conducted by Tullio Serafin. From 1936 to 1949, it was conducted by the Austrian Erich Kleiber, who made axis in the German repertoire and the music of Richard Wagner, besides being responsable for shaping the group's high quality level. He conducted the premieres of Joan of Arc at the bonfire of Arthur Honegger in 1947 and The Woman without Shadow by Richard Strauss in 1949.

Learn more at https://teatrocolon.org.ar/es/el-teatro/cuerpos-artisticos/orquesta-estable.

Performers:

DIRECTOR

Javier Logioia Orbe

VIOLÍN

Oleg Pishenin

Programme:

L. VAN BEETHOVEN

(1770-1827)

Concierto para violín y orquesta en Re Mayor, Op. 61

Sinfonía N°4 en Si bemol Mayor, Op. 60