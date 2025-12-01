 tracker
ZAZ Comes to Teatro Gran Rex in February

The performance is on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026 at 8:30 p.m. 

By: Dec. 01, 2025
ZAZ Comes to Teatro Gran Rex in February Image

The French singer-songwriter Zaz will return to Buenos Aires for a concert at Teatro Gran Rex on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026 at 8:30 p.m. 

Zaz is known for her charismatic blend of pop, jazz, and soul, and the show at Teatro Gran Rex promises a mix of her greatest hits and evocative French-language songs. The venue, located on Avenida Corrientes 857, accommodates over 3,000 spectators — making it one of the premier concert halls in the city. 

Tickets for the concert are on sale now. Fans are encouraged to book soon, only a small fraction of tickets remain as of this week. 




