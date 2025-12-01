ZAZ Comes to Teatro Gran Rex in February

🎭 NEW! Argentina Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Argentina & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The French singer-songwriter Zaz will return to Buenos Aires for a concert at Teatro Gran Rex on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026 at 8:30 p.m.

Zaz is known for her charismatic blend of pop, jazz, and soul, and the show at Teatro Gran Rex promises a mix of her greatest hits and evocative French-language songs. The venue, located on Avenida Corrientes 857, accommodates over 3,000 spectators — making it one of the premier concert halls in the city.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now. Fans are encouraged to book soon, only a small fraction of tickets remain as of this week.