Tango BA Festival and World Cup Returns to Argentina

This August, the heart of Argentina will once again beat to the passionate rhythm of tango as the city hosts the annual Tango BA Festival and World Cup. Scheduled from August 13 to August 26, 2025, this internationally renowned event transforms Buenos Aires into a global hub for tango enthusiasts, dancers, and musicians.

The festival features an array of performances, workshops, and cultural activities spread across various venues in the city. Attendees can look forward to over fifty music and dance productions, including performances by famous artists and the best bands. Special events such as discussions, book launches, and unique tango events for children and aspiring dancers are also part of the lineup.

A highlight of the festival is the Tango World Championship, known as “Mundial de Tango,” which includes two main competition categories: improvised dance, where competitors improvise to unfamiliar music, and choreographed stage tango.

All events are free and open to the public, making it an accessible celebration for both locals and international visitors. Given the high demand for accommodations during the festival period, attendees are advised to book their stays well in advance.

