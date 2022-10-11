'Unhinged' Exhibition Invites Audiences to Experience Art and Explore Unseen Areas of The Weidner
The exhibit runs October 21-22.
Experience the arts and The Weidner like never before! The Weidner will present Unhinged, a one-of-a-kind multi-sensory exhibition featuring over 60 artists on October 21-22 at 7 pm at The Weidner. Tickets on sale now through Ticket Star at WeidnerCenter.com and UnhingedExhibition.com.
"This year's Unhinged is going to be insane!" says Unhinged Exhibition Artist and Organizer, Kent Hutchison.
"Not only have we been lucky to work with over 60 outstanding artists, but we have also had the privilege to coordinate efforts with The Weidner Center's innovative staff to create an absolutely thrilling event. You'll come face-to-face with a drag horror punk rock artist then be swept up in a modern twist on traditional pointe ballet while almost at the same time become engulfed in a visual auditory installation depicting the internal horrors of cognitive impairments. It's going to be dope!"
Over 60 diverse artists spanning disciplines will showcase their work in areas of the building never previously open to audiences. Creative attire is strongly encouraged for Unhinged attendees. Come hungry, come thirsty and be ready to end the night with a dance party directly on The Weidner's main stage in Cofrin Family Hall.
Kelli Strickland, Executive and Artistic Director of The Weidner says this will be an event unlike anything The Weidner has ever presented.
"Unhinged attendees are invited to explore all corners of The Weidner, stumbling upon discovering art installations, exhibits and performances in surprising places - in bathrooms, dressing rooms, backstage, stairwells, restrooms and more. Enjoy creative culinary concoctions, sip cocktails and socialize as you go."
Kelli is also one of the artists performing during Unhinged.
Oneida artist Cody Cottrell says he hopes audiences experience immense inspiration and creative enlightenment at Unhinged.
"Too often art is thought of in only certain narrow perspectives, whether that is a painting on a wall or a marble sculpture. Those are amazing practices, but art for me is so much more. I believe every person, every child is an artist and at some point in our lives someone else told us we weren't so we stopped creating. Unhinged experience is this amazing immersive and diverse experience of the arts and I hope that rekindles the artistic fire in everyone attending the way it has for me.
"There are so many amazing artists in this event and the collaboration throughout the planning has been unforgettable and I am so grateful to be able to learn from them and to be invited amongst them, the opportunity was just too great and I just had to be a part of it" continues Cody.
U N H I N G E D Artists - Listed in an Unhinged Order:
Yuri Lane - Human Beatbox
Steve Keller and the Traveling Snake Show
Water Street Dance Milwaukee - Contemporary Dance Company
Shanna Koltz - Artist/Photographer
Tammi Truckstop - Artist
Ralph R Tutwiler - Poet/Emcee
Roy Meyer - Musician
The Game Show... And Stuff - Noah Simon, Anderson Lawfer, James Anthony Zoccoli
Medicine Bear Singers - Awaehsaeh-Meskikiw
Martha Marvel - The Trans Coalition
Malachi Squires - Dancer/Choreographer
Luv Joy Seamon - Dancer/Aerialist
Lee the Hulk God - Expressionist Artist
Scott Hill - Artist/Sculptor
Kelli Strickland - Actor
Jyll Everman - Chef/Culinary Arts
Ace Champion - Chef
Jason Cardinal - Artist
Kent Hutchison - Artist
HGM Music Group - Musician/Producers
Janel Meindersee - Dancer
EJ Tree - Poet/Performer
Brandon Langer - Green Bay Print Shop
Dg Clearing - Artist
D Vaughn Holt - Dscribe Music
Dave Razor - Multi-Media Artist
David Damkehler - Artist
Cujo - Recording Artist
Cody Cottrell - Artist
Casey Early-Krueger - CEKTruth
Christine Style - Artist/Printmaker
Cainen Shooter - Artist
Beau Thomas - Mural Artist
Andrew Linskens - Artist
Amanda List - Dancer/Choreographer
Tickets for Unhinged at The Weidner are on sale now through Ticket Star at WeidnerCenter.com, UnhingedExhibition.com, TicketStarOnline.com, or by calling Ticket Star at 800.895.0071.