'Unhinged' Exhibition Invites Audiences to Experience Art and Explore Unseen Areas of The Weidner

Experience the arts and The Weidner like never before! The Weidner will present Unhinged, a one-of-a-kind multi-sensory exhibition featuring over 60 artists on October 21-22 at 7 pm at The Weidner. Tickets on sale now through Ticket Star at WeidnerCenter.com and UnhingedExhibition.com.

"This year's Unhinged is going to be insane!" says Unhinged Exhibition Artist and Organizer, Kent Hutchison.

"Not only have we been lucky to work with over 60 outstanding artists, but we have also had the privilege to coordinate efforts with The Weidner Center's innovative staff to create an absolutely thrilling event. You'll come face-to-face with a drag horror punk rock artist then be swept up in a modern twist on traditional pointe ballet while almost at the same time become engulfed in a visual auditory installation depicting the internal horrors of cognitive impairments. It's going to be dope!"

Over 60 diverse artists spanning disciplines will showcase their work in areas of the building never previously open to audiences. Creative attire is strongly encouraged for Unhinged attendees. Come hungry, come thirsty and be ready to end the night with a dance party directly on The Weidner's main stage in Cofrin Family Hall.

Kelli Strickland, Executive and Artistic Director of The Weidner says this will be an event unlike anything The Weidner has ever presented.

"Unhinged attendees are invited to explore all corners of The Weidner, stumbling upon discovering art installations, exhibits and performances in surprising places - in bathrooms, dressing rooms, backstage, stairwells, restrooms and more. Enjoy creative culinary concoctions, sip cocktails and socialize as you go."

Kelli is also one of the artists performing during Unhinged.

Oneida artist Cody Cottrell says he hopes audiences experience immense inspiration and creative enlightenment at Unhinged.

"Too often art is thought of in only certain narrow perspectives, whether that is a painting on a wall or a marble sculpture. Those are amazing practices, but art for me is so much more. I believe every person, every child is an artist and at some point in our lives someone else told us we weren't so we stopped creating. Unhinged experience is this amazing immersive and diverse experience of the arts and I hope that rekindles the artistic fire in everyone attending the way it has for me.

"There are so many amazing artists in this event and the collaboration throughout the planning has been unforgettable and I am so grateful to be able to learn from them and to be invited amongst them, the opportunity was just too great and I just had to be a part of it" continues Cody.

U N H I N G E D Artists - Listed in an Unhinged Order:

Yuri Lane - Human Beatbox

Steve Keller and the Traveling Snake Show

Water Street Dance Milwaukee - Contemporary Dance Company

Shanna Koltz - Artist/Photographer

Tammi Truckstop - Artist

Ralph R Tutwiler - Poet/Emcee

Roy Meyer - Musician

The Game Show... And Stuff - Noah Simon, Anderson Lawfer, James Anthony Zoccoli

Medicine Bear Singers - Awaehsaeh-Meskikiw

Martha Marvel - The Trans Coalition

Malachi Squires - Dancer/Choreographer

Luv Joy Seamon - Dancer/Aerialist

Lee the Hulk God - Expressionist Artist

Scott Hill - Artist/Sculptor

Kelli Strickland - Actor

Jyll Everman - Chef/Culinary Arts

Ace Champion - Chef

Jason Cardinal - Artist

Kent Hutchison - Artist

HGM Music Group - Musician/Producers

Janel Meindersee - Dancer

EJ Tree - Poet/Performer

Brandon Langer - Green Bay Print Shop

Dg Clearing - Artist

D Vaughn Holt - Dscribe Music

Dave Razor - Multi-Media Artist

David Damkehler - Artist

Cujo - Recording Artist

Cody Cottrell - Artist

Casey Early-Krueger - CEKTruth

Christine Style - Artist/Printmaker

Cainen Shooter - Artist

Beau Thomas - Mural Artist

Andrew Linskens - Artist

Amanda List - Dancer/Choreographer

Tickets for Unhinged at The Weidner are on sale now through Ticket Star at WeidnerCenter.com, UnhingedExhibition.com, TicketStarOnline.com, or by calling Ticket Star at 800.895.0071.