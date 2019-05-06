THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE! Returns To The Fox Cities P.A.C. This Fall

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will play host to The Price is Right Live stage show on Friday, November 8 at 7:30 p.m.



Tickets for the performance start at $45 and go on sale Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person, or through Ticketmaster online or by phone at (800) 982-2787. VIP packages are available on Ticketmaster.com. Additional fees may apply.



The Price Is Right Live is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to "Come On Down" and play classic games from television's most popular game show. Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and possibly even a new car by playing favorites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and the fabulous Showcase!



Showing to near sold-out audiences for more than ten years, The Price Is Right Live has given away over 12 million dollars in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.



The Price is Right is the longest-running game show in television history and loved by generations of viewers. This on-stage traveling version gives fans the chance to experience the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close and in-person.



The Price Is Right is produced by Fremantle and licensed by Fremantle.



No Purchase Necessary to register for chance to be a contestant. Open to legal US residents, 18 years or older. Ticket purchase will not increase your chances of being selected to play. For complete rules & regulations, including eligibility requirements, visit or call the venue box office. To enter theater to watch show, a ticket purchase is required.





Related Articles Shows View More Appleton, WI Stories

More Hot Stories For You