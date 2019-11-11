THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Returns To The Fox Cities P.A.C. Next Month
Casting has been announced for Cameron Mackintosh's spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA for its highly anticipated return to the Fox Cities at Fox Cities P.A.C. next month. With newly reinvented staging and stunning scenic design, this new version of PHANTOM is performed by a cast and orchestra of 52, making this one of the largest productions on tour in North America.
Derrick Davis will portray the man behind the mask, 'The Phantom,' with Emma Grimsley as 'Christine Daaé, Jordan Craig as 'Raoul,' Trista Moldovan as 'Carlotta Giudicelli,' David Benoit as 'Monsieur Firmin,' Rob Lindley as 'Monsieur André,' Susan Moniz as 'Madame Giry,' Phumzile Sojola as 'Ubaldo Piangi' and SarahGrace Mariani as 'Meg Giry.'
Derrick Davis covered the role of 'Billy Bigelow' in the Broadway production of Carousel, created the role of 'Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.' in Douglas Tappin's new work I Dream at Opera Carolina's Knight Theater, starred as 'The Phantom' in the National Tour of the spectacular new production of The Phantom of the Opera, starred as 'Mufasa' in the National Tour of Disney's The Lion King, covered both 'Scar' and 'Mufasa' in The Lion King on Broadway, and starred as 'Curtis Taylor Jr.' in Dreamgirls in Dallas Theater Center's Tony Award-winning season. His concert career includes sold-out performances as a soloist of Rodgers and Hammerstein's works with the Las Vegas Philharmonic as well as several solo concerts in New York City featuring his original works and holiday favorites.
Emma Grimsley made her National Tour debut with The Phantom of the Opera and assumes the role of 'Christine Daaé' after understudying the role on tour for the last 2 years. Regional credits include: Sweeney Todd (Johanna), Glory Denied (Young Alyce), Candide (Cunegonde), Die Zauberflöte (Papagena). Off-Broadway: ¡Figaro! (90210), The Secret Garden.
Jordan Craig has performed at the Houston Grand Opera (Billy Bud, Tosca, Carmen) as well as the Alliance Theater, Geva Theatre Centre, Actor's Express and Atlantic Lyric Theatre.
Trista Moldovan played the role of 'Christine Daaé' in the Brilliant Original Production's historic 10,000th performance on Broadway. She has also been seen on national tour inWhite Christmas, Bridges of Madison County and The Phantom of the Opera.
David Benoit's Broadway and National Tour credits include Jekyll & Hyde, Avenue Q, Les Misérables, Dance of the Vampires, Young Frankenstein and All Shook Up.
Rob Lindley is a Jefferson Award winner who has performed in the Chicago productions ofFun Home, The Tempermentals, Funnyman, Candide and more. He has also been seen at Long Wharf, Asolo Rep, Shakespeare Theatre in DC and directed the off-Broadway and national tour production of 50 Shades!.
Susan Moniz's credits include Grease on Broadway (Sandy/Rizzo), 1st National Tour of Fun Home (Helen), Follies (Sally, Chicago Shakespeare), world premieres of October Sky (Elsie) and Peggy Sue Got Married (Peggy), Kismet (Joseph Jefferson Award). TV: "Chicago PD," A&E's "Romance, Romance."
Phumzile Sojola has been seen on Broadway in Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella (Lord Pinkleton - original cast) and The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess (Peter).
SarahGrace Mariani has been seen in An American in Paris (Ogunquit Playhouse), Had She Never Asked Me (Dance Film) and New York Theatre Barn.
The Ensemble includes Stephen Mitchell Brown, Jenna Burns, Daniella Dalli, Kaitlyn Davis, Dan Debenport, Mark Emerson, David Foley, Jr., Siri Howard, Edward Juvier, Michael Maliakel, Kathryn McCreary, Adryan Moorefield, Shane Ohmer, Quinto Ott, Lily Rose Peck, Herb Porter, Nicholas Ranauro, Travis Taylor, Stephen Tewksbury, Carmen Vass, Victor Wallace, Micki Weiner and Marguerite Willbanks. The Corps de Ballet includes McKenna Birmingham, Daniela Filippone, Charlotte Hovey, Jordan Lombardi, Austin Sora and Tara Sweeney.
Andrew Lloyd Webber said, "Having received great critical acclaim in the U.K. and North America, I am really pleased that Laurence Connor's new production of PHANTOM will continue to tour the U.S. playing in tandem with the Broadway production which just celebrated 31 years at the Majestic Theatre."
Cameron Mackintosh said, "With PHANTOM still the reigning champion as the longest-running production on Broadway after 31 phenomenal years, with no end in sight, I'm delighted that this spectacular new production of PHANTOM has been as well-received in the U.S. as the brilliant original and has already been seen by over 4.5 million people across North America since it opened in November 2013. With an exciting new design and staging, retaining Maria Björnson's amazing costumes, the new PHANTOM is thrilling audiences and critics alike all over again."