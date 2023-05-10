Straight No Chaser Comes to Fox Cities P.A.C.

The performance is on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Straight No Chaser Comes to Fox Cities P.A.C.

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced NiteLite Presents: Straight No Chaser: Sleighin' it Tour date on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Tickets for the 7:00 p.m. performance in Thrivent Hall start at $39.50 and go on sale Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets may be purchased on Click Here, on the Fox Cities P.A.C.'s mobile app, by calling the ticket office at (920) 730-3760 or visiting in person at 400 W. College Ave. in downtown Appleton Monday - Friday 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices and performers are subject to change without notice. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and Ticketmaster are the only authorized tickets sellers. Purchases from third party ticket brokers may not be valid.

If the phrase "male a cappella group" conjures up an image of students in blue blazers, ties, and khakis singing traditional college songs on ivied campuses... think again. Straight No Chaser (SNC) are neither strait-laced nor straight-faced, but neither are they vaudeville-style kitsch. They have emerged as a phenomenon with a massive fanbase and a long list of accomplishments including 2 RIAA Gold Certified albums, over 1.5 million concert tickets sold, over 1 billion streams on Pandora, and over 2 million albums sold worldwide. Straight No Chaser is the real deal, the captivating sound of nine unadulterated human voices coming together to make extraordinary music that is moving people in a fundamental sense... and with a sense of humor.


