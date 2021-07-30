On Sale Dates Announced for 2021-22 Broadway Season at The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced single ticket on sale dates for the Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America - Fox Cities Series.

Tickets maybe be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or by calling (800) 982-2787. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedules, prices and cast are subject to change without notice.

Tickets are also available at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person or by phone at (920) 730-3760 Monday-Friday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Masks are required to enter the ticket office and wait times may be longer than usual during on sales.

Groups of 10 or more may purchase tickets now for shows in the 2021-22 Season by visiting foxcitiespac.com/groups.



Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across AmericaÂ® - Fox Cities Series On Sale Dates:

Wicked

October 27-November 14, 2021

On sale August 13, 2021 at 10 a.m.

Hadestown

December 14-19, 2021

On sale October 15, 2021 at 10 a.m.

Mean Girls

January 18-23, 2022

On sale November 19, 2021 at 10 a.m.

Hairspray

February 15-20, 2022

On sale December 3, 2021 at 10 a.m.

Dear Evan Hansen

* (rescheduled from the 2019-20 Season)

April 19-24, 2022

On sale February 4, 2022 at 10 a.m.

There is a four-ticket limit per account. Groups of 15+ may purchase tickets now by visiting foxcitiespac.com.

Disney's Frozen

May 17-29, 2022

On sale March 4, 2022 at 10 a.m.



For more information about each performance visit foxcitiespac.com.



Tickets for the 2021-22 Boldt Arts Alive! and Spotlight Series, as well as many additional performances, are on sale now at foxcitiespac.com.