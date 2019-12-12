Northern Sky Theater Exceeds Giving Tuesday Goals

Giving Tuesday was a huge success for Northern Sky thanks to the generous support of their donors. An anonymous donor provided a challenge gift to match every donation on Giving Tuesday up to $5,000. When the company reached their goal before noon, the donor kicked in an additional $1,000 to their match. Within 12 hours, the company raised well over their $12,000 goal.

Giving Tuesday is a generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. It is seen as a kick off to the holiday season, inspiring people to give back on December 3rd, and throughout the year. Over the past seven years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

"To all of those who care about Northern Sky, who want to see us succeed for generations to come... A HUGE, Huge Thank You, for exceeding our goals on Giving Tuesday and all year long. Thank you, thank you, thank you!" exclaimed Jeff Herbst, Artistic Director, in an online video posted on social media following the campaign. (https://youtu.be/4wkFtj_sZCY)

"Supporting the arts helps to strengthen the health of our community - socially, educationally, and economically," stated Holly Feldman, Director of Development. "Our supporters' belief in us has been the constant thread through our entire journey. No matter the venue, no matter the show, it's all about the people who come to see us. We are grateful for that belief and support as we forge ahead in 2020."

According to a recent survey by Americans for the Arts, 69 percent of the population believe the arts "lift me up beyond everyday experiences," 73 percent feel the arts give them "pure pleasure to experience and participate in," and 81 percent say the arts are a "positive experience in a troubled world."

Northern Sky's end of year campaign and capital campaign are still in progress. To help meet their year end goal you can donate online at www.NorthernSkyTheater.com, at the Northern Sky box office at the Gould Theater or via phone at (920) 854-6117. Office hours are 10am to 4pm Monday through Friday.





