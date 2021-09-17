NEWDO's The Nutcracker Comes to the Weidner Center This Thanksgiving

35 musicians, 69 dancers, 3 performances, 1 incredible holiday spectacle. The Weidner Center for the Performing Arts is proud to announce this spectacular holiday tradition has found a new home! For the first time ever, Northeastern Wisconsin Dance Organization (NEWDO) teams with the Weidner Philharmonic to present the 2021 Green Bay Nutcracker Ballet.

Green Bay's only The Nutcracker ballet with live orchestra will present three performances Thanksgiving Weekend, November 26-27, 2021 in Cofrin Family Hall at the Weidner Center. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 11:00 am.

Tickets Start at $17.50.

"NEWDO and the Weidner Center have a shared mission dedicated to high quality artistic work, so this is a natural fit. We couldn't be more pleased to add the talent of the Weidner Philharmonic to the long running Green Bay Nutcracker Ballet. Already a tradition in our community, we are honored to contribute live orchestral accompaniment and the beautiful, celebratory ambience of Cofrin Family Hall to this magical holiday event." Says Kelli Strickland, Executive and Artistic Director of the Weidner Center.

Timothy Josephs, NEWDO's Artistic Director, echoes the excitement. "For sixteen years, it has been my greatest pleasure to work with incredible dancers representing many different schools, communities and dance studios. I am sure you will be as delighted by their talent as I am. It is with great pride that our local dancers share the stage with former students who return from prestigious training programs and companies to share their professionalism and inspire the next generation. Above all, it is the audience that makes our shows a success. But none of this would be possible without an audience. We are grateful for the many families who have woven our performances into their holiday traditions. We hope to celebrate together at the Weidner Center for many years to come."

Tickets for all three performances of The Nutcracker go on sale Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 11:00 am and are available through Ticket Star at TicketStarOnline.com, (800)895-0071 or at WeidnerCenter.com.