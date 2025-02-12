Mandy Gonzalez Will Perform in Concert at Fox Cities PAC This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mandy Gonzalez is headed to Appleton, Wisconsin with An Evening With Mandy Gonzalez! The performance is set for February 27, 2025 at 7:30pm at Thrivent Hall.

The film, TV and stage actor, and author of young adult novel series FEARLESS, will perform a concert for Fox Cities PAC audiences, and celebrate her message of inclusivity and positivity in a night of music-making.

The area’s very own Little Chute Performance Choir will accompany Mandy during her headlining number, “Fearless,” the inspirational anthem that doubles as the titular track on Mandy’s debut solo album.

About Mandy Gonzalez

Mandy Gonzalez is currently on Broadway in Sunset Blvd., appearing as Norma Desmond in certain performances. Her first Broadway role was in Aida and has since gone on to originate the role of ‘Nina Rosario’ in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, In The Heights, for which she received a Drama Desk Award. She is also among the Broadway greats who have taken on the role of ‘Elphaba’ in Wicked and she also starred in Hamilton as ‘Angelica Schuyler’ for six years.

Along with being a stage actor, Gonzalez has been featured in television and movie roles including “The Good Wife,” “Madam Secretary,” Across the Universe, “Quantico,” and “Only Murders in the Building.” A frequent concert soloist, Gonzalez has performed with symphony orchestras around the world. Highlights include Carnegie Hall with The New York Pops, Boston Pops, Philly Pops, the National Symphony Orchestra, Houston Symphony, and Atlanta Pops to name a few.

Gonzalez released her debut album FEARLESS in 2017, which debuted in the Top 20 of iTunes pop charts. In her quest to create positive change, Gonzalez is the proud founder of #FearlessSquad – a social media movement for inclusiveness and positivity. She is also an accomplished author who recently published her young adult series, FEARLESS – a four-book middle-grade series that follows young thespians whose brushes with the supernatural teach them about theater, friendship, and themselves.

Gonzalez is deeply committed to advocating for underserved communities and schools. She serves on the boards of BCRF (Breast Cancer Research Foundation) and BC/EFA (Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS), where she actively promotes awareness and fundraising efforts.

