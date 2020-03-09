MEAN GIRLS, FROZEN, and More Announced for 2020-21 Season At The Fox Cities P.A.C.

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has unveiled the 2020-21 Season including an engaging Boldt Arts Alive! Series, an intimate Spotlight Series and a Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America - Fox Cities Series that includes three Wisconsin premieres and returning favorites in all-new tours.



The 2020-21 Season was announced to an enthusiastic crowd of nearly 1,700 Season Ticket Holders, donors, group leaders and special guests on Monday, March 9 at the ninth annual Season Reveal Event.



The event featured live performances from the stunning production of Disney's Frozen, the hilarious new musical Tootsie, the brand-new tour of Elton John & Tim Rice's Aida, the fetch hit Mean Girls, returning production it gets better and, representing the Center's Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program, an opening performance from Green Bay Preble High School's recent production of Mamma Mia!



"We are thrilled to welcome a season packed with performances that will engage audiences in the arts while challenging their perceptions. Through our Boldt Arts Alive! Series we will welcome artists to go beyond the performance and explore themes, critical topics and arts experiences in our community," said Fox Cities P.A.C. president Maria Van Laanen. "Our Spotlight Series will bring unique performances that will delight and entertain and our Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America - Fox Cities Series once again brings top touring productions through the Fox Cities to share a slice of Broadway right in our backyard. We invite audiences to gather at their Fox Cities P.A.C. to enjoy a show with us in the new season."

BOLDT ARTS ALIVE! SERIES



The Boldt Arts Alive! Series returns, bringing cultural, adventurous and fun performances. All of the Arts Alive! performances take place in Thrivent Hall.

The 2020-21 Boldt Arts Alive! Series includes:



L.A. Theatreworks presents

Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Sitcom



by Gregg Oppenheimer

Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Erth's Dinosaur Zoo Live!

Friday, October 30, 2020

Georgia On My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles



Tuesday, November 10, 2020

The Kennedy Center Theater for Young Audiences On Tour's

Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!



Friday, November 13, 2020

A relaxed performance

Makaroff Youth Ballet's

The Nutcracker



featuring the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra and Lawrence Academy Girl Choir

Saturday, December 19 and Sunday, December 20, 2020

it gets better



Saturday, February 13, 2021

VocalEssence The Times They Are A-Changin': The Words & Music of Bob Dylan



Friday, March 12, 2021





Cirque de la Symphonie

Featuring the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra

Saturday, April 17, 2021

Small Island Big Song



Sunday, April 18, 2021

Black Violin



Thursday, April 29, 2021





SPOTLIGHT SERIES

The Spotlight Series brings an intimate, immersive experience to the forefront, all in the beautiful Kimberly-Clark Theater.



The 2020-21 Spotlight Series includes:

Live in Central Park Revisited: Simon and Garfunkel



Thursday, November 5, 2020

One-Man Star Wars Trilogy



Saturday, November 14, 2020

One-Man Avengers A Parody



Saturday, November 14, 2020

Encore Cabaret featuring Cornerstone Jazz Orchestra and Center Stage Vocalists



Friday, January 8 and Saturday, January 9, 2021





Church Basement Ladies: You Smell Barn

Tuesday - Thursday, March 23-25, 2021



All Boldt Arts Alive! and Spotlight Series performances go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10. Tickets may be purchased on ticketmaster.com, by calling the ticket office at (920) 730-3760 or by visiting in person at 400 W. College Ave. in downtown Appleton.



Groups of 10+ interested in purchasing Boldt Arts Alive! or Spotlight Series performances can do so now by calling (920) 730-3786 or visiting foxcitiespac.com.

KIMBERLY-CLARK BROADWAY ACROSS AMERICA - FOX CITIES SERIES

The Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America - Fox Cities Series will feature three Wisconsin Premieres including To Kill A Mockingbird, Disney's Frozen and Tootsie. Together, the productions have amassed 40 Tony Award nominations and feature productions based on film, literature and a classic opera.



The 2020-21 Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America - Fox Cities Series includes:

Mean Girls



October 13-18, 2020

To Kill A Mockingbird



December 8-13, 2020

Disney's Frozen



February 24 - March 7, 2021

Cats



Part of the 6-show package

April 6-11, 2021



May 4-9, 2021

Tootsie



June 15-20, 2021



Current Broadway Season Ticket Holders may renew online at foxcities.broadway.com, by phone at (800) 216-SHOW (7469) or by mailing their renewal invoice to Broadway Across America - Fox Cities, P.O. Box 28048, New York, NY 10087-8048. Renewal packets will be mailed to current Season Ticket Holders this week. The deadline to renew Season Ticket Packages is Monday, March 30, 2020.



New Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America - Fox Cities Season Ticket Packages will be available for the 2020-21 Season beginning in mid-April. Those interested in becoming Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America - Fox Cities Season Ticket Holders can get more information and signup to be among the first invited to purchase a new package at foxcitiespac.com/waitlist.



New Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America - Fox Cities Season Ticket Packages will be available at foxcities.broadway.com or by phone at (800) 216-SHOW (7469).



Five and six-show packages will be available and starting at $209 for the five-show package and $249 for the six-show package. Season Ticket Holders receive many benefits including guaranteed seat location, access to the best seats, invitation-only events, a convenient five-month payment plan option, priority offers to many added events and more. Due to anticipated demand, some benefits may be limited during the 2020-21 Season. More information about Season Ticket Packages can be found at foxcitiespac.com.





