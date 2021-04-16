Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lincoln High School Will Perform DEAR EDWINA JR. Next Week

This is a live streamed only event!

Apr. 16, 2021  
Lincoln High School Theatre and Music Departments present Dear Edwina Jr. running April 23-24, 2021.

Edwina Spoonapple would do just about anything to be a part of the Kalamazoo Advice-A-Palooza Festival. While her siblings all have proof "up on the fridge" of their accomplishments, poor Edwina has nothing. When a talent scout from the festival visits her hometown of Paw Paw, Michigan, she trots out her musical advice-giving show live from the family garage in hopes of finding her place in the spotlight.

Need to know how to properly set a table? How should one deal with a "Frankenguest?" You can count on "advice-giver extraordinaire" Edwina Spoonapple! Edwina addresses the world's etiquette challenges in number after hysterical musical number.

This is a live streamed only event. Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/49117.


