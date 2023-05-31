Jim Brickman Comes to Fox Cities P.A.C.

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced Jim Brickman's "Hits Live! with A Little Bit of Christmas" concert date on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Jim Brickman will wow the crowd with his uplifting, “HITS LIVE! with A Little Bit of Christmas" CONCERT. The GRAMMY–nominated songwriter gets up close and personal in this intimate setting with his hit songs “Love of My Life,” “Valentine” and “Angel Eyes” plus a few holiday favorites like “The Gift." Brickman warms the heart as his sweet sounds and stories bring family and friends together.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance in Kimberly-Clark Theater are $48.00 and go on sale Friday, June 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets may be purchased on Click Here, on the Fox Cities P.A.C.'s mobile app, by calling the ticket office at (920) 730-3760 or visiting in person at 400 W. College Ave. in downtown Appleton Monday – Friday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices and performers are subject to change without notice. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and Ticketmaster are the only authorized tickets sellers. Purchases from third party ticket brokers may not be valid.

