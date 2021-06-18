Fox Cities P.A.C. to Celebrate Make Music Day With Free Events

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will take part in Make Music Day, a free, worldwide celebration that encourages people of all ages and backgrounds to experience the joy of making music. Make Music Day is inspired by France's FÃªte de la Musique, taking place in 1,000 cities across more than 120 countries every year on June 21 - the summer solstice. In partnership with Heid Music, the Fox Cities P.A.C. invites the community to join in the celebration through three Community First Community Engagement Series events.

"We are excited to make music with our community and celebrate the joy it brings to our lives," said Fox Cities P.A.C. president Maria Van Laanen. "Through these events we will gather as a community to explore Indian culture and traditions, learn how to create musical instruments and share in a virtual concert with a local band, experiencing the ways music brings us all together."

12 p.m. Concert in Houdini Plaza

The Fox Cities P.A.C. will present a free concert featuring musicians from IndUS of the Fox Valley performing a mix of Bollywood, popular folk and classical instrumental music in Houdini Plaza at noon on June 21. More about IndUS of the Fox Valley can be found at www.indusfoxvalley.org/.

3 p.m. Interactive Workshop at the Fox Cities P.A.C.

An interactive workshop will be held at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center's Thrivent Employee Plaza on the corner of Washington and Division streets.

Hosted in partnership with Building for Kids, participants will be led by members of IndUS of the Fox Valley in creating bell anklets (Ghungroos or Salangai) and learning their role in traditional Indian dance. An interactive movement workshop will follow demonstrating classical forms of Indian dance Bharatanatyam and Odissi and featuring live music and instrument exploration.

8 p.m. Virtual Concert featuring Feed the Dog

Community members are welcome to join in Make Music Day from their homes as Feed the Dog performs a livestream concert from Rock Garden Studio with streaming equipment provided by The Heist.

Based in Appleton, Feed the Dog is a four-piece band that masterfully blends soul-pleasing songwriting with genre bending instrumental flair. The livestream will be made available at foxcitiespac.com/feedthedog. More about the group can be found at feedthedogband.com.

Music has been shown to strengthen social connectivity, reduce stress, lower blood pressure, stimulate memory and is integral to a well-rounded, enjoyable life. By participating in Make Music Day, the Fox Cities P.A.C. encourages every form of music-making from professional musicians to those who have never picked up an instrument.

Learn more about these Make Music Day activities and how you can participate at foxcitiespac.com/makemusicday.