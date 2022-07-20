Fox Cities P.A.C. Announces New Series, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Centerhas announced a new series, National Geographic Live in a touring three-show speaker series as part of the 20th Anniversary Season. The exciting line-up of events will take place on the following Tuesdays in 2023: January 10, March 21 and April 25, offering audiences some of National Geographic's most dynamic and entertaining Explorers, live on stage. Each event will offer stunning imagery, gripping footage and first-person stories from world renowned scientists and photographers.

Spanning a range of topics, including paleontology, ecology and underwater photography, the series programming begins with a moving presentation from Nizar Ibrahim, Paleontologist. Ibrahim will bring to light the Spinosaurus, a dinosaur nearly lost to science, and why it is so unique. The season then continues with stories from around the globe.

"The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is pleased to welcome National Geographic Live for the first time as part of our 2022-23 Season," said President and CEO of the Fox Cities P.A.C. Maria Van Laanen. "We strive to bring not only entertaining, but also educational experiences to the communities in the Fox Cities. In this series, renowned and knowledgeable professionals in their fields will explore the lives of various creatures with fascinating detail. This collaboration of live artistic experience will serve as a unifier in the community, bridging the gap between science and the arts."

National Geographic Live is the live events division of National Geographic. Its broad roster of talent, including renowned photographers, scientists, authors, filmmakers, and adventurers, share their behind-the-scenes stories from the front lines of exploration alongside stunning imagery and gripping footage to audiences throughout the United States and abroad. For more information on National Geographic Live and other National Geographic events, please visit nationalgeographic.com/events.

National Geographic Live Series Includes:

Spinosaurus: Lost Giant of the Cretaceous

Nizar Ibrahim | Paleontologist

Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Spinosaurus was nearly lost to science before Nizar Ibrahim, a remarkable young paleontologist, discovered this prehistoric giant. With amazing video recreating the lost world of the Cretaceous-era Sahara, Ibrahim tells the story of Spinosaurus' discovery, loss, and rediscovery, and explain what-other than its size-makes this ancient monster unique.

Secrets of the Whales

Brian Skerry | Underwater Photographer

Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Celebrated National Geographic Explorer and photographer Brian Skerry has spent nearly four decades exploring and documenting Earth's oceans. For his latest project, he turns his lens to one of the world's most beloved animals to illuminate startling new insights into their lives and culture. Discover the extraordinary communication skills and intricate social structures among four different species of whales-from the international cuisines of orcas to families of beluga whales playing at their "summer resort"-and learn what these majestic creatures can teach us about ourselves and our planet.

The Secret Life of Bears

Rae Wynn-Grant | Carnivore Ecologist

Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Rae Wynn-Grant has dedicated her life to ecological research and conservation. As a scientist with National Geographic Society's Last Wild Places Initiative, she works to protect and restore iconic wildlife populations, including North American black and grizzly bears. But when the wild lands of their habitat are crisscrossed by roads, fences, and ranches, how can bears and humans coexist peacefully? Dr. Wynn-Grant intends to find the answer.

SERIES PACKAGES ON SALE WEDNESDAY, JULY 27

National Geographic Live Series packages go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27 for the three-show speaker series. Seats reserved through purchased packages will remain the same for each speaker. Packages may be purchased on ticketmaster.com, by calling the ticket office at (920) 730-3760 or by visiting in person at 400 W. College Ave. in downtown Appleton.



Groups of 10+ interested in purchasing tickets to individual speakers for the National Geographic Live Speaker Series can reserve their seats at foxcitiespac.com/groups.

Information about each of the speakers can be found at foxcitiespac.com/events-tickets.